"Fall" in Love With Halloween- and Autumn-Themed Pet Products, Courtesy of American Pet Products Association Members

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With autumn in full swing, the American Pet Products Association (APPA) is showcasing some of the latest and greatest fall- and Halloween-themed pet products. From pumpkin-flavored treats to pet costumes, APPA is helping ensure pet parents take advantage of all the season has to offer with products for their pets.

"According to the 2023-2024 APPA National Pet Owners Survey , an increasing number of pet owners are purchasing gifts for their pets for Halloween," said APPA President and CEO Peter Scott. "With so many great fall pet products available on the market this season, it's the perfect time to gift your best friend a new toy, costume or Halloween treat."

Read on for a list of seasonal products for pets, courtesy of APPA members:

Festive Toys – Gift your pet a new toy to kick off your fall and Halloween festivities. Keep your pet entertained for hours on end with seasonal engagement toys, like Steeldog Bumpy Turkey , KADTC Outdoor Fetch Pumpkin Pet Toy and Dezi & Roo Pumpkin Supurrize Balls . For heavy chewers, try the KADTC Squeaky Pumpkin Pet Teeth Grinding Toy or Haute Diggity Dog Pupkin Spice Latte Mug , which both include hidden squeakers. Entertain your feline friends with toys that contain catnip and silvervine like the Yeowww! Catnip La CAT-rina or Yeowww!-oween Pumpkin and Dezi & Roo Pop 'n Purr Lollipop - Spooky Edition .

Treats – Go for all the treats — not tricks — this fall with seasonal favorites. For authentic pumpkin-flavored treats, pick up Portland Pet Food Company Brew Biscuits with Pumpkin Dog Treats , Wholesome Hound Just Chicken & Pumpkin Chips 7oz or Lord Jameson Pumpkin Spice Dog Treats . Try Remy's Kitchen Pumpkin+Kale Superfood Snacks for Dogs® or Natoo Pet Foods Sweet Potato and Pumpkin Crunchy Biscuits for tasty snacks that feature nutrient-rich ingredients. Wholesome Hound Sweet Potato Yum Yums 4oz or PureBites Freeze Dried Treats, Turkey and Sweet Potato , both made with 100% pure sweet potato, make for delicious and nutritious snacks for pets. Grab a taste of fall with Old Mother Hubbard® by Wellness® Fall Favorite P-Nuttier Dog Treats , Nature's Animals Bacon-Maple Leaf Crunchies , Lord Jameson Apple Pops and Ava's Pet Palace Turkey Poppers . And, for treats that can be used as training bites for dogs and puppies, opt for Charlee Bear Grain Free Meaty Bites Chicken & Cranberries .

Seasonal Chews – Spoil your furry friend this fall with mouthwatering chews. The Yak9 Chews Pumpkin Cheese Chews for Dogs , made from yak and cow milk blended with fresh and fiber-rich USDA organic certified pumpkin, serve as a long lasting reward for your pet to chew on. Address your pet's dental hygiene with the WHIMZEES® by Wellness® Fall Shapes All Natural Dental Treats , which reduce plaque, tartar and bad breath in festive pumpkin and leaf shapes.

Walking Accessories – Crunch through the falling leaves with festive walking accessories. Get in the spooktacular spirit with Joyride Harness 2.0 , available in a glow-in-the-dark skull pattern, or the Lazer Brite® Patterned Collar , featuring a variety of patterns like a Halloween-inspired skull print. Take your pet along for trick-or-treating in the WonderFold VW4 Volkswagen Stroller Wagon , perfect for a night of festivities for both pets and kids with a classic Volkswagen bumper, functioning headlights and retro all-terrain XL wheels.

Costumes and Accessories – Dress your pet to impress in the latest festive Halloween costumes and attire. Win best costume with Royal Animals, LTD. FDNY Official Fireman Coat , which will also keep pets warm during cooler weather. Or, accessorize with FunDog Bandanas Halloween Collection, including bandanas that easily attach to your pet's collar or harness.

Home Products – Spruce up your home with fun decor and the aromas of the season. Mask pet odors with 100% natural, plant-based wax scented candles like the Pet House Pumpkin Spice , Pecan Pie or Caramel Latte Candles . Upgrade your pet's bed to match your seasonal décor with Dharma Dog Karma Cat Pumpkin Cave , which also provides them with a warm, enclosed space to relax during the excitement of Halloween.

Grooming Products – Ensure your pet is looking – and smelling – their best this fall with the latest grooming products on the market. Skout's Honor Dog of the Woods Grooming Kit offers a premium grooming experience with products like their Probiotic Shampoo + Conditioner that will have your pet smelling like the fall season with a woodsy sandalwood vanilla fragrance.

Calming Products – Alleviate your pet's anxiety on All Hallows Eve caused by the constant doorbell ringing from trick-or-treaters with the latest calming supplements and chews. Consider the Zesty Paws Calming Bites for Cats and Dogs or Earth Buddy Pet Pumpkin Calming Dog Chews for a daily chew. Give your pet a fear-free Halloween with Pet Releaf Spook-Proof Halloween Survival Bundle for Dogs . Or, consider supplements that address stress, like the Solid Gold Keep Calm and Wag on Calming Supplement or Liquid-Vet Calm & Content .

