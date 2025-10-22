Fall in Love with Lower Prices at Kroger

Retailer lowers prices across the store to help customers save; discounts include beef, Halloween essentials and more

CINCINNATI, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared it is helping customers save at checkout and at the pump. Offering discounts on items that matter most, including beef, eggs and produce, the retailer is serving up savings that make a difference. Kroger is also offering a Fall Fuel weekend event, offering 4X bonus Fuel Points November 7-9. Customers can earn fuel points in October and November to save on upcoming holiday travel.

"As families have settled into back-to-school routines and traded grilling season for slow cooker meals, we are looking to help customers save in many areas of their budget from everyday grocery hauls to seasonal essentials and fuel," said Mary Ellen Adcock, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant and Marketing Officer. "With everyday low prices, weekly savings opportunities and fuel points, at Kroger, value is our key ingredient."

At Kroger, customers do not have to choose between a good meal and a good deal. That means customers can get the products they need, want and love for their families with clear savings right at the shelf. In addition to its everyday low prices, Kroger is offering more ways to earn Fuel Points this fall. With Kroger's Fresh & Quality Guarantees, customers never have to compromise high-quality for low prices.

Gas up your Fuel Points with these offers:

Fall weekend fuel event: Earn 4X Fuel Points November 7-9, with a digital coupon or in-store with an accessible paper coupon.

Earn 4X Fuel Points on Private Selection® purchases now through November 4, with a digital coupon or in-store with an accessible paper coupon.

Earn 2X Fuel Points on gift card purchases and 4X Fuel Points on weekends during the Fall Fuel event.

Join Boost by Kroger Plus and earn 2X Fuel Points on purchases every day.

Earn 25 Fuel points for every qualifying prescription filled at Kroger Family of Stores and earn 75 Fuel Points for every qualifying 90-day refill.*

Fall in love with savings at Kroger on basket staples, fall essentials and delivery*:

Save big on Kroger® Rising Crust pizzas at just $3.49 with the retailers 5X digital or in-store accessible coupon. Clip and shop this deal up to five times per transaction October 22-November 2 and skip long wait times for delivery on pizza's biggest night of year—Halloween.

For all things makeup gearing up for Halloween and beyond, spend $15 and save $5 on participating cosmetics, personal and beauty care items with a customer loyalty card October 22-November 2.

Shop Kroger's BOGO event from October 29-November 4, including items like Private Selection® Gourmet Potatoes, Kroger® Peanut Butter, Coffee Mate Creamer, Arm & Hammer Laundry Detergent, Hebrew National hot dogs and more!

Spend $75, save $10 on Kroger pickup and delivery with a digital coupon October 29-November 8.

Spend $75 and get free Kroger delivery with a digital coupon October 29-November 8.

Big savings on steaks at just $9.99 per pound with a digital or in-store accessible coupon October 29 – November 11.

Kroger® 16oz Shredded and Block Cheese just $2.49 with a digital or in-store accessible coupon November 5-11.

Chuck Roasts just $5.99 per pound with a digital or in-store accessible coupon November 5-11.

Kroger® Eggs (18 count) a low price of $1.99 with a digital or in-store accessible coupon November 5-11.

Private Selection Colossal Blueberries $3.99 with a digital or in-store accessible coupon November 5-11.

*Some restrictions apply. Some Pharmacy exclusions apply. Some items, including adult beverages and tobacco, are not eligible to earn Fuel Points. Prices may vary by geography.

