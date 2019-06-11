Fall in Love with Sprint and Get in Fútbol Mode During the 2019 Gold Cup

"Helping consumers connect with their passion for soccer and expressing their cultural duality is what Sprint is all about," said Alberto Lorente, Sprint director of Multicultural and Marketing. "This season, our Unlimited plan will ensure everyone celebrates their love for soccer while streaming the games and share with others their favorite moments and pride for their team without limitations."

Fútbol Mode Rewards

Sprint has created the Fútbol Mode Rewards platform, allowing users to get into Fútbol Mode by completing challenges to earn coupons for over 500,000 items on Amazon1. With Amazon Moments, winners can redeem their rewards fast and make sure they arrive right at their doorsteps. To have the chance to earn rewards, simply download the Fútbol Mode Rewards platform at futbolmode.com from your mobile device and get started!

Sprint Onsite Fútbol Fiesta Experience and soccer legends

Sprint is bringing the passion of fútbol to Gold Cup matches in select cities as a participant of the Fútbol Fiesta Experience. Sprint's partnership with former soccer legends gives credence to this extraordinary event, giving people a chance to meet former Mexican All Star Oswaldo Sánchez and former USA legends Clint Dempsey and Taylor Twellman. In addition, Fútbol Fiesta guests will have the opportunity to customize a Gold Cup shirt of their own, refresh in a charging lounge, score with a "futbowl" interactive game, and rock out to a live DJ spinning Latin hits.

Sprint is also putting the Gold Cup Trophy on tour, making appearances alongside soccer legend meet-and-greets at select Sprint stores around the country leading up to the games.

"I am excited to partner with Sprint. They are the carrier that best supports the sport that I and so many others love," said soccer legend, Clint Dempsey. "Together we will bring fans closer to their passion and get into Fútbol Mode!"

Sprint's deep and longstanding commitment to the game of soccer has been extended as the company announced it will partner with Concacaf for the 2019 Gold Cup. The agreement, which will mark Sprints seventh year as a Gold Cup partner, was facilitated by Soccer United Marketing, Concacaf's agency of record.

2019 Concacaf Gold Cup

The 2019 Gold Cup will be the biggest-ever edition of the event, with more participating nations (16 up from 12 in 2017), more host countries (three, including first-time matches in Costa Rica and Jamaica), and more stadiums (17 up from 14 in 2017, eight of which are in contention to become a 2026 FIFA World Cup venue).

The 15th edition of the competition will be held in 15 venues across 13 U.S. cities, including Denver, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul (a sold-out game at state-of-the art Allianz Field), and New York. The knockout rounds will be played in Houston, Nashville, Philadelphia and Phoenix, with the championship match set for Soldier Field in Chicago on July 7.

The 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup will be broadcast nationally on the Univision and FOX family of networks and transmitted on radio in Spanish by Fútbol de Primera Radio Network, and broadcast by television partners in countries around the world. The Valvoline and Concacaf agreement was facilitated by Soccer United Marketing, Concacaf's agency of record.

For more information on how to get into Fútbol Mode with Sprint and how you can score big with incredible offers, visit FutbolMode.com .

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of March 31, 2019, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint .

About Concacaf

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) is the governing body for football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean, and one of the six continental confederations that comprise FIFA. Concacaf is composed of 41 Member Associations, including nations and territories from Canada in the north, south through Central America and across the Caribbean to Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana on the South American continent. Concacaf provides and manages a network of unified competitions and development activities to unite this diverse region in football, with the goals of actively promoting universal access to our sport, and raising the quality of football across the Confederation.

About Soccer United Marketing

Soccer United Marketing (SUM) has become the preeminent commercial soccer enterprise in North America overseeing commercialization, marketing, promotion and operational execution of the region's most successful soccer entities. SUM holds exclusive rights to Major League Soccer, the United States Soccer Federation, the Mexican National Team (for the U.S. market) and Concacaf properties.

1 While supplies last. No purchase necessary. Open to all legal residences 18 and over in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Void where prohibited.

SOURCE Sprint

Related Links

http://www.sprint.com

