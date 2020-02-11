Fall In Love With The Danube River

Sail & See: On your journey along the Danube River, get ready to witness – and forever carve in your memory – some of the most incredible, awe-inspiring views in the world. In addition to Budapest's dramatic architecture and Vienna's grandeur, some of our favorite highlights – and surprises – include:

Untouched Regensburg

Just outside the cover of Germany's Black Forest lies the perfectly preserved medieval town of Regensburg: A hidden destination that boasts ancient treasures and a historic market square that invites travelers into a Christmas dream during the holidays.

The Stunning Schlögener Schlinge

Cruisers needn't worry about the pronunciation of this dramatic river point, considered a natural wonder of Austria. When laying eyes on this breathtaking loop, travelers are left speechless.

Bustling Bratislava

Don't let the baroque palaces and Renaissance remembrances of this ancient city fool you. The capital of Slovakia's pedestrian-only old town has one of Europe's most youthful vibes.

Brewtiful Bamberg

Nicknamed "The Rome of Germany," the historic, cobblestoned town of Bamberg built on seven scenic hills remains devoid of modern architecture – but full of its signature smoked beer.

Gorge-ous Iron Gates

A beautiful gorge that forms the boundary between Serbia and Romania, the Iron Gates present a photo-worthy landscape nestled between two national parks.

Dock & Do.

There's not just more in view on an Avalon river cruise down the Danube River, there's more to do, too. With a daily selection of "Classic," "Active," and "Discovery" excursions, travelers can truly dive into each destination and customize their journey. Some of our favorite "must dos" on the Danube include:

Sashay, sauté!

Join a foodie walking tour or even a cooking class in Budapest and Vienna to taste (or make!) local specialties like Weiner schnitzel and Sachertorte.

Sink your teeth into history.

Drink in the scenery while hiking to the stunning Visegrád Castle where Count Dracula of Romania was imprisoned in the 15th century.

Paddle or pedal.

Grab an oar or a pair of handlebars and canoe or bike through the Wachau Valley, considered the most romantic stretch along the Danube.

Don't clam up!

Put your best foot forward when meeting the current Count of Clam in his majestic and medieval home, Burg Clam, a castle inhabited by the Clam family for over 500 years.

Go underground.

Explore Budapest's subterranean caves and lairs, including the "Underground Flower Garden" named for its unique cave corals and crystals.

"Along this legendary Danube River, Avalon Waterways has created a boatful of extraordinary, 'no one does it like this' river cruise vacations that take travelers beyond the river Danube's beautiful views to delve into breathtaking stories, personalized experiences and untethered exploration," said Pam Hoffee, managing director of Avalon Waterways. "These are journeys that will forever shape the way travelers choose to see and experience the world."

BOOK NOW & SAVE: For a limited time, travelers can extend select Danube vacations in Budapest or Prague for FREE (up to a $759 value). For details, click here.

ABOUT AVALON WATERWAYS

Travelers wanting to see the world need only cruise down its legendary rivers. For those interested in seeing more of the world, there's Avalon Waterways®. Our entire fleet of Suite Ships® proudly present Avalon Waterways' unique Open-Air BalconySM—cruising's only bed with a view, more space and 24/7 access to open-air cruising. When travelers pair panoramic scenes with the widest-ranging excursion choices in river cruising, they're in for an experience as wide open as the view.

On an Avalon cruise, schedules give way to whims, leaving travelers the freedom to do exactly as they please, when they please. Whether enjoying a guided walking tour of one of Europe's great cities, joining a cooking class or paddling a canoe, our Avalon Choice® selections of Classic, Discovery and Active excursions offer a wide range of possibilities. When travelers prefer to explore on their own, Avalon helps with recommendations, information and the gear they need, thanks to Adventure Hosts, an Adventure Center and AvalonGO mobile app. And when it's time to refuel, Avalon's FlexDining® program gives guests the choices they crave.

When travelers sail the world with Avalon Waterways, every day is an adventure and every adventure is up to our guests. For more information, visit www.avalonwaterways.com; travel agents can visit www.globusfamilypartner.com. Avalon Waterways is a proud supporter of The Ocean Cleanup.

SOURCE Avalon Waterways

Related Links

http://www.avalonwaterways.com

