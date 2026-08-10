Fall In Love with Thomas'® Crave-Worthy Limited-Edition Seasonal Flavors

The iconic breakfast brand is bringing back their Pumpkin Spice and Maple French Toast Bagels and English Muffins just in time for fall

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall flavor fanatics and pumpkin spice devotees rejoice: the coziest season of the year is almost here! To celebrate the return of fall, Thomas'® is reintroducing their fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice and Maple French Toast Bagels and English Muffins to grocery shelves nationwide for a limited time.

Inspired by some of fall's most beloved flavors, Thomas'® is bringing a seasonal sweetness worth savoring to your breakfast table, and can be found in two delicious varieties:

Thomas' Pumpkin Spice Bagels and English Muffins and Thomas' Maple French Toast Bagels and English Muffins return for a limited time.

Thomas'® Pumpkin Spice Bagels & English Muffins: Adding a bit of (pumpkin) spice to your breakfast routine, these limited-edition Bagels and English Muffins are made with real pumpkin and fall spices to perfectly capture the warmth of the season in every bite.

Adding a bit of (pumpkin) spice to your breakfast routine, these limited-edition Bagels and English Muffins are made with real pumpkin and fall spices to perfectly capture the warmth of the season in every bite. Thomas'® Maple French Toast Bagels & English Muffins: The wait is officially over - Thomas'® Maple French Toast Bagels & English Muffins are returning to store shelves. Available for a limited time, each Maple French Toast Bagel and English Muffin is crafted with real maple syrup and over 140 years of baking expertise, bringing the nostalgic sweetness of a childhood breakfast staple to your morning routine.

"With Pumpkin Spice season showing up bigger and better each year, we know that our consumers are craving ways to incorporate these flavors of the season into their day," said Nick Pitone, Director of Marketing at Thomas'®. "Thomas' Pumpkin Spice and Maple French Toast Bagels and English Muffins are a natural pairing that bring the cozy, nostalgic fall flavors to the breakfast table and help create moments worth savoring within busy morning routines."

Thomas'® Pumpkin Spice Bagels and English Muffins can be found on store shelves nationwide this August through November. Thomas'® Maple French Toast Bagels and English Muffins can be found at grocery retailers nationwide beginning this October through April 2027.

For more information and to learn where to purchase Thomas'® fall flavors near you, visit www.thomasbreads.com or visit Thomas'® on Instagram, TikTok or Facebook.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operate more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. With leading brands such as Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 39 countries.

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA