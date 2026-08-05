The Sweetest Signs of Fall Have Arrived: Entenmann's® and Little Bites® Celebrate the Season with Cozy Limited-Edition Favorites

From pumpkin spice to apple cider and Halloween fun, beloved seasonal treats return to help families savor every sweet moment of fall

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pull on your favorite flannel, grab a pumpkin-spiced beverage, plan a trip to the pumpkin patch and don't forget the apple orchard – fall's favorite traditions are officially back! Just in time for the return of cozy sweater weather and crisp autumn days, Entenmann's® and Little Bites® are bringing back a lineup of beloved limited-edition seasonal treats, including one delicious new addition. From back-to-school mornings and football weekends to hayrides, Halloween celebrations and family gatherings, these comforting fall flavors are designed to make every autumn moment a little sweeter.

The sweetest signs of fall have arrived! Entenmann's® and Little Bites® are bringing back cozy limited-edition favorites—including a delicious new addition—to help make every autumn moment a little sweeter.

This year's limited-edition lineup is inspired by fall's most-loved flavors, and features new and returning products across Entenmann's® and Little Bites®, including:

Apple Cider Favorites: Bring the taste of the orchard-fresh apple cider home in sharable or poppable formats with NEW! Entenmann's ® Apple Cider Donut Holes (13 oz) and returning Entenmann's ® Apple Cider Donuts (8-count). Whether you choose to enjoy with morning coffee, during weekend fall outings, or following a trip to the apple orchard, Entenmann's® Apple Cider Donuts and Donut Holes are the perfect way to celebrate the season. The new and returning products can be found at most major grocery retailers nationwide from August through November for SRP $5.69 for Donut Holes and SRP $6.99 for Donuts.

Bring the taste of the orchard-fresh apple cider home in sharable or poppable formats with NEW! Entenmann's Apple Cider Donut Holes (13 oz) and returning Entenmann's Apple Cider Donuts (8-count). Whether you choose to enjoy with morning coffee, during weekend fall outings, or following a trip to the apple orchard, Entenmann's® Apple Cider Donuts and Donut Holes are the perfect way to celebrate the season. The new and returning products can be found at most major grocery retailers nationwide from August through November for SRP $5.69 for Donut Holes and SRP $6.99 for Donuts. Pumpkin Favorites: Fall's favorite flavor is returning to grocery shelves! Entenmann's ® Pumpkin Donuts (8-count), Entenmann's ® Pumpkin Donut Holes (13 oz) and Little Bites ® Pumpkin Muffins (5 pouches, 4 muffins per pouch) deliver the warm pumpkin flavors and seasonal spices families look forward to each year. From lunchboxes to after-school snacks and cozy weekends at home, these seasonal treats make it easy to enjoy the flavors of fall. Entenmann's ® Pumpkin Donuts and Donut Holes can be found at grocery retailers nationwide from August through November for SRP $5.69 for Donut Holes and SRP $6.99 for Donuts. Little Bites ® Pumpkin Muffins can be found at grocery retailers nationwide from August through October for SRP $5.69.

Fall's favorite flavor is returning to grocery shelves! Entenmann's Pumpkin Donuts (8-count), Entenmann's Pumpkin Donut Holes (13 oz) and Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins (5 pouches, 4 muffins per pouch) deliver the warm pumpkin flavors and seasonal spices families look forward to each year. From lunchboxes to after-school snacks and cozy weekends at home, these seasonal treats make it easy to enjoy the flavors of fall. Entenmann's Pumpkin Donuts and Donut Holes can be found at grocery retailers nationwide from August through November for SRP $5.69 for Donut Holes and SRP $6.99 for Donuts. Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins can be found at grocery retailers nationwide from August through October for SRP $5.69. Halloween Fun: No tricks here, just treats! Available for a limited time, Little Bites® is bringing back their limited-edition Chocolate Chip Halloween Muffins (20 treat-sized pouches, 2 muffins per pouch). Each pack of Little Bites® Chocolate Chip Halloween Muffins are made with real chocolate chips, and are individually wrapped in festive trick-or-treat themed packages, making them ideal for classroom celebrations, neighborhood get togethers or adding a bit of spooky sweetness to snack time. The limited-edition muffins can be found at grocery retailers nationwide during the Halloween season for SRP $9.99.

"We know some of life's best moments happen during the simple traditions families look forward to each fall, whether it's visiting a pumpkin patch, cheering on your favorite team, celebrating Halloween or enjoying a quiet weekend together," said Janice Wisniewski, Brand Manager for Entenmann's®. "Our seasonal lineup is designed to help families slow down, embrace the cozy spirit of autumn and make everyday moments a little sweeter with flavors they know and love."

With the comforting flavors and quality families have trusted for generations, Entenmann's® and Little Bites® continue to deliver convenient, delicious treats that bring warmth and joy to every season.

"Fall is one of the most exciting times of year for families, filled with seasonal celebrations, school activities, and so many opportunities to create memories together," said Rielly Whims, Brand Manager for Little Bites®. "Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins and Chocolate Chip Halloween Muffins make it easy to bring the comforting flavors and festive fun of the season wherever the day takes you, whether it's packed in a lunchbox, shared after school or enjoyed during Halloween festivities."

For more fall fun and to share the sweetness, follow:

Entenmann's® on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and explore Entenmanns.com

Little Bites® on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and explore LittleBites.com

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operate more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. With leading brands such as Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 39 countries.

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA