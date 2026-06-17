Your 90's Summer Awaits: Entenmann's® and Little Bites® Deliver Bursts of Color, Flavor & Fun

New seasonal treats bring sweet and festive moments of nostalgic joy to summer snacking

IRVING, Texas, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckle up your rollerblades, clip on your portable cassette player and dial your BFF on the landline to share the news -- Entenmann's® and Little Bites® are launching eight limited-edition summer snacks! The exciting lineup is packed with treats designed to capture the magic of sunshine season - inspired by nostalgic celebrations and the iconic flavors of your favorite childhood memories. From backyard barbecues and poolside afternoons to family gatherings and Fourth of July celebrations, these limited-edition innovations are designed to make every summer moment more cheerful and sweet.

New products from Entenmann's and Little Bites available for a limited time.

This festive lineup features eight limited-edition Entenmann's® and Little Bites® treats, including:

Patriotic Line-Up: Patriotic Rich Frosted Donuts, Full Sized Party Cake, Mini Snack Cakes, Sprinkled Cookies and Dipped Sprinkled Cookies: Topped with vibrant red, white and blue sprinkles, these sweet treats are the ultimate stars of the summer party. Little Bites® Patriotic Party Cake Muffins: Festive, fun and dazzling with colorful sprinkles, these party cake muffins bring the celebration to snack time.

Entenmann's® Orange Cream Donut Holes: A bite-sized celebration of a summer classic. These delicate donut holes bring together the nostalgic pairing of sweet orange and creamy vanilla

A bite-sized celebration of a summer classic. These delicate donut holes bring together the nostalgic pairing of sweet orange and creamy vanilla Entenmann's® Mini Iced Lemon Snack Cakes: Bright, zesty and refreshing, these mini snack cakes are topped with a summery lemon-flavored icing that's like sunshine in every bite.

"We know some of life's best moments are the simple ones, whether it's a quick afternoon pick-me-up, a backyard get-together with family or celebrating summer holidays with loved ones," said Janice Wisniewski, Brand Manager at Entenmann's®. "This summer, Entenmann's and Little Bites are all about creating treats that help families slow down, savor the season and turn everyday snack breaks into something truly special."

With the comforting flavors and quality families have trusted for generations, Entenmann's® and Little Bites® continue to deliver convenient, delicious treats that bring joy to every occasion.

"Summer is packed with adventures, activities and family fun, making convenient snacks more important than ever!" said Rielly Whims, Brand Manager at Little Bites®. "Little Bites Patriotic Party Cake Muffins bring a festive, colorful delight to every snack moment, whether families are road tripping, boating, picnicking or enjoying a fireworks display."

Bring Home the Summer Sweetness

Patriotic Line-Up: Patriotic Rich Frosted Donuts (8-count) - Available through August 8 at most major national retailers for SRP $5.99-$6.99 Patriotic Full Sized Party Cake (17oz) - Available through August 8 at most major Central and Eastern retailers for SRP $7.99 Patriotic Mini Snack Cakes (6-count) - Available through August 8 at most major national retailers for SRP $5.49 Patriotic Sprinkled Cookies and Dipped Sprinkled Cookies (10 oz.) - Available through August 8 at most major Central and Eastern retailers for SRP $4.99 Little Bites® Patriotic Party Cake Muffins (5 pouches, 4 muffins per pouch) - Available through August 8 at most major national retailers for SRP $5.69

Entenmann's® Orange Cream Donut Holes (13 oz.) - Available through July 25 at most major national retailers for SRP $5.69

(13 oz.) - Available through July 25 at most major national retailers for SRP $5.69 Entenmann's® Mini Iced Lemon Snack Cakes (6-count) - Available through July 25 at most major national retailers for SRP $5.49

For more summer fun and to share the sweetness, follow:

Entenmann's® on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and explore Entenmanns.com

Little Bites® on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and explore LittleBites.com

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. OurFrom team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operate more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. With leading brands such as Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 39 countries.

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA