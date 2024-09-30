Fall into Amazing Tahiti Travel Deals for the New Year

Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea Beach Resort Offers Exclusive Deal to Visit the Tahitian Island of Moorea & Beyond

MOOREA, French Polynesia, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, the Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea Beach Resort on the island of Moorea in the Islands of Tahiti, just an 8-hour flight from the West Coast and a quick ferry from Tahiti, is working with top tour operators to the islands, offering exclusive deals for travel in the new year that includes Tahiti, Moorea and Bora Bora, international air, inter-island ferry/or flight transportation, hotel stays, daily breakfast, select excursions, and much more. These incredible deals are only available from now until April 30, 2025, for travel between November 1, 2024 – April 30, 2025, and are available here. Additional dates available upon request.

The breathtaking Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea Beach Resort offers the ultimate summer getaway for travelers seeking the quintessential South Pacific island vacation, nestled between turquoise lagoons, gorgeous green jagged mountain peaks, lush tropical gardens, and powder sugar sand beaches, imbued with authentic Polynesian hospitality and culture throughout the stunning property. Moorea is on "Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Islands in Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific of 2023" and "Travel + Leisure Readers' 25 Favorite Islands in the World of 2023" in the magazine's annual "World's Best" survey for 2023.

Guests can indulge in overwater bungalows, beachfront villas, or garden bungalows, all designed with traditional Polynesian décor including sacred wood, bamboo, pandanus, palm leaves, mother-of-pearl, and shells, paired with modern amenities, and then jump straight into the world's best snorkeling, scuba diving, paddleboarding and kayaking or can dip their toes in the pool perched on the lagoon or unwind with traditional Tahitian spa treatments renowned for the use of monoi oil.

For more information about the hotel, visit Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea Beach Resort and for these limited-time offers, please visit this specials page on the Tahiti Tourisme website and the Air Tahiti Nui website.

