Fall into Autumn with Seasonal and Halloween-Themed Pet Products, Courtesy of American Pet Products Association Members

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pet Products Association (APPA) is providing pet owners a preview of some of the newest Halloween and autumn-themed pet products available this October.

"According to the 2021-2022 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, an increasing number of pet owners are purchasing gifts for their pets to celebrate the fall season," said APPA CEO Peter Scott. "Whether it be a funny costume or pumpkin-flavored treats, pet owners are enjoying seasonal products with their pets now more than ever, making it an excellent time to explore the latest festive products on the market."

Read on for a list of Halloween- and fall-themed products for pets and pet owners, courtesy of APPA members:

Toys – Let your pet join in on the Halloween festivities this year with a selection of spooky toys. Check out the newest selection of Lulubelles by Huxley & Kent Power Plush Toys , which includes fun fall options like a Turkey Bowl, Candy Corn Gnome and Tricks for Treats Bone. Zanies® Halloween Bottle Crunchers & Rock Monsters offer great textures and exciting sounds for pets in Halloween-themed designs. For pet owners looking to satisfy their dog's natural play instincts, check out the HugSmart Pet Howloween Night Series with a spikey rubber ball inside and their Pet Witchy Dog Series for some spooky fun.

Costumes and Accessories – All Hallows' Eve wouldn't be complete without dressing up our four-legged companions in some festive costumes. Check out the cutest costumes from Casual Canine, like the Three-Eyed Monster Costume or Tasty Taco & Sombrero Costume. For the dapper pet parent, the Huxley & Kent Witch's Brew and Pumpkin Spice Latte Bow Ties easily attach to your pet's collar or harness.

Walking – Bring your pet along for some festive fall fun with essentials to keep them safe and secure. Treat or treat in style with the Freedom No-Pull Harness and Training Leash in Jack O Lantern and Falling Leaves designs. Add some Guardian Gear Reflective Ankle Bands with a reflective stripe for added safety at nighttime. If you're embarking on some fall foliage adventures, try the JoJo Modern Pets 2-in-1 Travel Dog Vest With Built In Harness made of water repellent and nanotech fleece to protect your pet from the elements while keeping them safe during walks.

Food and Treats – With pumpkin spice and everything nice, fall-flavored foods and treats are always a must. Check out Charlee Bear's Bearnola™ Bites in Cranberry Cobbler and Pumpkin Spice flavors. For a grain-free treat, try their Pocket Perfect® Grain Free Crunch with flavors like Chicken, Pumpkin & Apple or Turkey, Sweet Potato & Cranberry. Natoo's Sweet Potato & Pumpkin Crunch Biscuits feature wholesome ingredients like premium coconut oil and free-range eggs. Or, try Dogs Love Kale Turkey & Sweet Potato Gobbler Dog Treats for a Thanksgiving snack filled with essential vitamins and minerals. If you're looking to give your pet the Thanksgiving feast they deserve, Hound & Gatos Turkey & Liver Wet Food recipe features 98% protein from animal sources.

Specialty Treats – Share your love of PSL season with Lord Jameson's Pumpkin Spice Pops, designed to be a dog's version of a pumpkin spice latte. The Boo Bone by Jones Natural Chews is a Dino Bone wrapped in a coffin-shaped box – a must have for any Halloween-loving pup. Or, grab some Brutus on the Go and bring the whole family together to make homemade treats like Brutus Broth Pumpkin Paw Prints.

Wellness – Keep your pet's wellness in mind as we enter the cooler months. Try Rover's Wellness Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil Salve to prevent dry, cracked skin and ease joint stiffness and inflammation. Or, check out Skout's Honor Probiotic Shampoo + Conditioner with topical probiotics in the seasonal fragrance Dog of the Woods (Sandalwood Vanilla). Support your pup's digestion and immune system with pumpkin-flavored Probiotic Bites by Zesty Paws. And for pet parents expecting trick-or-treaters on Halloween night, check out Liquid-Vet Calm & Content Formula to keep anxious pets calm.

For Pet Parents – Living with pets can get a little messy. That's why Loyalty Pet Products has designed the Halloween Limited Edition Hair-Resistant Leggings to repel pet hair and to help you get in the Halloween spirit. Or, spruce up your home – and aquarium – with Halloween décor like the biOrb Orange Flames Décor Set for your fishy friends.

