Fall into Flavor: Maggiano's Little Italy Announces New Seasonal Dishes and the Return of its Thanksgiving Menu

The Italian American restaurant is continuing to expand its offerings, incorporating timely flavors and ingredients

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maggiano's Little Italy is celebrating the season with new fall-inspired menu items available throughout November and a limited-time Thanksgiving Family-Style menu, available for dine-in or carryout on November 28 at all locations nationwide. New menu selections include seasonal favorites like Butternut Squash Ravioli, "Riserva" Veal Parmesan, and Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake, available until December 4. In addition, Maggiano's also adds Fettucine Bolognese as a permanent menu item, formerly a limited-time offer on Tuesdays, stemming from overwhelmingly positive feedback from guests.

Guests dining at Maggiano’s can savor a three-course Thanksgiving meal that offers a variety of options to enhance their holiday experience, including two selections of entrées, pastas, sides, and desserts.

"At Maggiano's, we are constantly exploring ways to infuse seasonal flavors, and these new menu items are representative of how we are looking to evolve and enhance our offerings for today's guests," said Dominique Bertolone, president of Maggiano's. "As we enter the holiday season—centered around family—we're excited to have Michelin-star Chef Anthony Amoroso on board to further elevate our menu with these uniquely crafted dishes, and combined with the quality service our guests know and love, we're ensuring our restaurant remains a cherished destination during this time of year."

Combining classic dishes with Italian American flavors, Maggiano's is offering a stress-free, family-style Thanksgiving menu for those looking to dine in restaurants or carry out.

Guests dining at Maggiano's can savor a three-course meal that offers a variety of options to enhance their holiday experience, including two selections of entrées, pastas, sides, and desserts, including seasonal options like our Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake and Traditional Roasted Turkey. Guests who dine-in can also pair meals with selections from Salvatore Ferragamo's Il Borro winery selections, including the Borrigiano Super Tuscan, Lamelle Chardonnay, Toscana, or a cocktail like Maggiano's Pumpkin 'tini, crafted with Woodford Reserve Bourbon, pumpkin spice, Tuaca, and bitters.

"During the holidays, guests want a stress-free dining experience to share with loved ones," said Chef Anthony Amoroso, Vice President of Innovation and Growth. "Our new menu additions celebrate traditional flavors of classic Italian American dishes with seasonal flair and fresh ingredients for high-quality flavors while incorporating modern culinary techniques, delivering an elevated experience whether guests dine-in or take our feast home, ensuring every celebration is memorable."

Available exclusively at Maggiano's restaurants nationwide on Thursday, November 28, guests can enjoy the following family-style menu:

Appetizers

Compliments of the Chef*: Indulge in a curated selection of Genoa salami, Brick Parmesan, olives, and freshly baked bread.

Salads

Chef's Signature Caesar : A classic starter with in-house chopped romaine, house-made Caesar dressing, croutons, and freshly hand-shaved Brick Parmesan served tableside.

: A classic starter with in-house chopped romaine, house-made Caesar dressing, croutons, and freshly hand-shaved Brick Parmesan served tableside. Maggiano's Salad: This salad is perfect for bacon fans. It features smoked bacon, avocado, red onions, blue cheese, and house dressing.

Entrees (Choice of Two)

Traditional Roasted Turkey*: Experience a classic Thanksgiving meal with roasted turkey, rich gravy, diced sage, and sausage stuffing.

Experience a classic Thanksgiving meal with roasted turkey, rich gravy, diced sage, and sausage stuffing. Country-Style Smoked Ham*: Enjoy a timeless dish with whipped sweet potatoes.

Enjoy a timeless dish with whipped sweet potatoes. Salmon Lemon & Herb*: Indulge in a Maggiano's classic, served with sautéed spinach.

Pasta (Choice of Two)

Butternut Squash Ravioli*: These delectable raviolis are filled with butternut squash and drizzled with brown butter sauce.

These delectable raviolis are filled with butternut squash and drizzled with brown butter sauce. Our Famous Rigatoni "D": Indulge in Maggiano's signature dish, featuring herb-roasted chicken, roasted mushrooms, and caramelized onion mixed with marsala cream.

Indulge in Maggiano's signature dish, featuring herb-roasted chicken, roasted mushrooms, and caramelized onion mixed with marsala cream. Taylor Street Baked Ziti : Pasta lovers will enjoy this classic ziti dish, which features Italian sausage, Pomodoro sauce, and melted mozzarella.

: Pasta lovers will enjoy this classic ziti dish, which features Italian sausage, Pomodoro sauce, and melted mozzarella. Spaghetti & Meatball: Enjoy a classic dish with Maggiano's signature marinara or meat sauce .

Enjoy a classic dish with Maggiano's signature marinara or meat sauce Four-Cheese Ravioli: This staple dish is perfect for all cheese lovers. It features ravioli with asiago cream and aged parmesan.

This staple dish is perfect for all cheese lovers. It features ravioli with asiago cream and aged parmesan. Rigatoni alla Vodka: Turn up the heat. Maggiano's rigatoni is smothered in tomato vodka sauce and caramelized onions and seasoned with Calabrian chilis.

Dessert (Choice of Two)

Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake*: A returning fan favorite, Maggiano's savory pumpkin praline cheesecake is topped with cinnamon whipped cream and candied pecans and will be available for a limited time.

A returning fan favorite, Maggiano's savory pumpkin praline cheesecake is topped with cinnamon whipped cream and candied pecans and will be available for a limited time. Warm Apple Crostada: This warmed apple puff pastry is the perfect ending to any Thanksgiving meal. It is served with vanilla bean ice cream and caramel sauce.

This warmed apple puff pastry is the perfect ending to any Thanksgiving meal. It is served with vanilla bean ice cream and caramel sauce. Chocolate Layered Cake: Calling all chocolate lovers! Enjoy a heavenly three-layered chocolate cake filled with whipped mouse chocolate filling.

For those celebrating at home, Maggiano's offers hot or cold carryout packages serving up to five people. Orders must be placed by 8 p.m. the night before pick-up via phone or online at Maggianos.com and Maggiano's app. Cold-prepared meals can be picked up on November 26-27, while hot-prepared meals will be ready on November 28. Guests can also order a Whole Pumpkin Cheesecake, though please note that cheesecake orders require 24-hour notice and cannot be modified.

Maggiano's Thanksgiving carryout package serves up to five people and includes:

Chef's Signature Caesar

Fresh Baked Bread

Traditional Roasted Turkey with Gravy and Sage & Sausage Stuffing

Country Style Ham with Ham Glaze and Whipped Sweet Potatoes Spaghetti & Meatballs Four-Cheese Ravioli

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Cranberry Relish

Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake

Chocolate Layered Cake

For more information on Maggiano's new menu items or to find a location near you for dine-in or carryout orders, visit Maggianos.com and follow along on social @MaggianosLittleItaly.

*Thanksgiving offerings are available for a limited time in November

About Maggiano's Little Italy

Maggiano's Little Italy specializes in Italian American cuisine, served in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Maggiano's menu features classic and contemporary recipes – authentic pastas, signature salads, steaks, fresh seafood, regular chef specials, decadent desserts, and a captivating selection of theatrical cocktails. Maggiano's 50 restaurants nationwide offer lunch and dinner, delivery, carryout services, and banquet spaces for special occasions. Maggiano's is owned and operated by Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies, serving more than one million guests daily. Brinker owns or franchises more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. In addition to Maggiano's, Brinker owns and operates Chili's® Grill & Bar.

Follow news about Maggiano's on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest. For additional information, including the restaurant nearest you, please visit maggianos.com.

SOURCE Maggiano's Little Italy