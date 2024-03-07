Fall into Solar: Fighting Load-Shedding Challenges with BLUETTI Solar Energy Solutions

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, as South Africa faces escalating power demands and looming load shedding, BLUETTI, the leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, launches its Fall into Solar event. Offering massive discounts on solar generators from March 5-22, BLUETTI is making sure that everyone is prepared and has uninterrupted power when they need it most.

BLUETTI EB3A: Portable Power for Every Need

Weighing only 10 lbs (4.6 kg), the EB3A is a sturdy companion for work, study and play. With its 600W output and 8 versatile outlets, it charges essential devices such as phones, laptops, lamps, and TVs. The responsive UPS feature ensures uninterrupted power for critical loads during blackouts. It can power a 20W lamp for 7.2 hours, charge an 11Wh phone 12 times, or run a 65W TV for 2.8 hours. Plus, pair it with the foldable PV120 solar panel for free solar power on the go.

BLUETTI EB55: Premium Power Unleashed

The EB55 boasts a 700W AC inverter (1,400W surge) and a 537Wh LiFePO4 battery, enduring over 2,500 life cycles for years of service. With 11 outputs catering to diverse devices like laptops, tablets, radios, and small appliances, it provides constant power for essential tasks. Supporting four charging methods—wall outlet, car, solar panels, and generators.

BLUETTI AC200MAX: Powering Homes with Ease

Packing a 2,200W inverter and 2,048Wh capacity, expandable up to 6,144Wh with two B230 expansion batteries, the AC200MAX provides reliable power for most household appliances. From powering a 150W refrigerator for 10 hours, a 10W light for 150 hours, or an 1150W coffee maker for 1.5 hours, the AC200MAX can keep homes running as usual during power cuts. Its advanced charging capabilities, accepting up to 900W solar input and 500W AC input, or a 1,400W dual charge completed in 2 hours, allow for a timely recharge.

To learn more about BLUETTI's Fall into Solar event, please visit https://bit.ly/3It1Dlo

About BLUETTI

Committed to a sustainable future, BLUETTI offers affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI has empowered over 100,000 African families in rural areas with well-lit living spaces and equal learning opportunities. With a commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship, BLUETTI has become a trusted industry leader in over 100 countries worldwide.

