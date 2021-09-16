"Fall" into Your Happy Place this Autumn with Limited Time Travel Deals to Aruba

In the past year, Aruba has implemented a number of traveler protocols to keep visitors feeling safe, including the adoption of the CommonPass digital health app , which enables travelers on JetBlue flights to Aruba to seamlessly document their COVID-19 test results (an entry requirement). Additionally, 75 percent of eligible residents in Aruba (12+) have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The island will be more accessible than ever before for sun-seeking travelers this fall. From celebrating 15 years of flights to Aruba with JetBlue, to now low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines, who will begin operating a nonstop route from Miami to Aruba starting November 20, 2021, there are plenty of options for direct flights from major U.S. hubs.

"We know the traveler mindset has shifted and we all have a new perspective on what makes us happy," said Ronella Croes, the CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. "That's why we're making fall travel to Your Happy Place even easier with on-island deals to help welcome travelers back to Aruba so they can return to enjoying the things that bring them joy, like the year-round sunny skies and crystal blue waters."

There are a number of hotels offering incredible promotions for the fall season, including:

Radisson Blu Aruba - Grand Opening Special

To celebrate its grand opening, Radisson Blu Aruba is pleased to offer this special package for bookings of four or more nights. This package includes: one-time $100 food and beverage credit which can be used at Sunset Bistro or Acqua Breeze Pool Bar , 25% discount on massage treatments at the wellness center, 10% discount on all tours and activities through De Palm Tours concierge and complimentary valet parking. Available to book now through October 31, 2021 with Promotional Code "GRANDO".

food and beverage credit which can be used at Sunset Bistro or , 25% discount on massage treatments at the wellness center, 10% discount on all tours and activities through De Palm Tours concierge and complimentary valet parking. Available to book now through with Promotional Code "GRANDO". Detox. Relax. Glow. at Renaissance Aruba

The wellness package was designed in celebration and tribute to Aruban aloe, known as the world's finest aloe containing 22 potent elements known for their healing and restorative properties. This package includes a 90-minute "22 facial" for two guests at Okeanos Spa, an aloe infused cocktail at BLUE bar, a tour of the Aruba Aloe factory, $7 credit to the Aruba Aloe shop, and 15 percent off the best available rate for the entirety of their stay at Renaissance Aruba. Available through December 21st for travel through April, 2022

credit to the Aruba Aloe shop, and 15 percent off the best available rate for the entirety of their stay at Renaissance Aruba. Available through for travel through April, 2022 Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa & Casino - Elite Experience

Soak up the sun and indulge in all of the Hyatt Regency Aruba's signature amenities with the Elite Experience. Visitors can book using offer code ELTEXP and enjoy a daily beachfront palapa, Regency Club services, three-course Dinner Under the Stars for two, $100 casino credit and more. Available to book now through March 31, 2022 .

casino credit and more. Available to book now through . MVC Eagle Beach Aruba

Recharge this fall with a 20 percent discount at the beachside resort located across from Eagle Beach. The package also includes a continental breakfast each morning. Available now until October 31, 2021 .

. Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino - Romance Bliss Package

Enjoy a romantic getaway to Aruba for two and experience an adults-only exclusive stay. This package includes exclusive accommodations in the Tradewinds Club, dinner for two at Aruban beachfront restaurant Atardi and complimentary chocolate covered strawberries and champagne upon arrival. Visitors can book using promotional code HON, now through December 1, 2021

Restaurants and other businesses on the island are also offering deals and packages for travelers this fall, including:

The Happy Kukoo Hour

The offer includes a local guide driving guests to three happy hour spots around the island with three complimentary drinks and discounted prices for other drinks. The package is $50 per person.

per person. Cosecha Oranjestad Presents Arts & Tapas Night!

In the evenings at Cosecha Oranjestad, guests can learn to paint as they enjoy tapas. Arts & Tapas night will take place every Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Cosecha Oranjestad. The package is $65 per person.

at Cosecha Oranjestad. The package is per person. De Palm Tours - Sail and Snorkeling

De Palm tours is offering discounted prices, using code SAVE10, on their "The Palm Pleasure's Snorkel Adventure," where guests will board a catamaran to go further in the sea to see the oceanic life in Aruba .

. De Palm Island

De Palm Island is offering discounted prices on their all-inclusive package for guests who wish to spend the day exploring the island.

The island of Aruba, with its year-round sunny skies, can't wait to welcome visitors searching for their 'happy place' — whether on the beach breathing in fresh ocean air, exploring beautiful parks or enjoying renowned wellness offerings. Find more information at Aruba.com, and make sure to follow along on social, use the #YourHappyPlace hashtag and tag @ArubaTourism. For the most up-to-date entry requirements and on-island protocols, visit www.aruba.com/us/traveler-health-requirements .

About Aruba

As one of the most revisited Caribbean destinations, Aruba – One happy island – offers breathtaking beaches, diverse culinary delights, a sprawling and unforgettable Arikok National Park, and award-winning hotels and villas. A leader in innovation, the country was awarded a top spot on Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2020 list due to their ambitious sustainability efforts. In today's ever-changing world, Aruba's 'Health and Happiness Code' safety protocols provide peace of mind, while still delivering a relaxing on-island experience. Located outside the hurricane belt, explore all Aruba has to offer, from romantic beach getaways, unique wellness experiences and more, on Aruba.com .

