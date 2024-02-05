Fall Protection Market to grow by USD 3.02 billion from 2022 to 2027; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 3M Co., ABS Safety GmbH and Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG, many more

Technavio

05 Feb, 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fall protection market is estimated to grow by USD 3.02 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.13%. The fall protection market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer fall protection market are 3M Co., ABS Safety GmbH, Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG, Bergman and Beving AB, FallTech, French Creek Production Inc., Honeywell International Inc., KARAM group, Kee Safety Systems and Services India Pvt Ltd., Kennedy Wire Rope and Sling Co., Magid Glove and Safety Manufacturing Co. LLC, Mathews Mechanical, PETZL Distribution, Pure Safety Group Inc., Safe Approach Inc., Super Anchor Safety, Uviraj Group, Webb Rite Safety, Werner Co., and MSA Safety Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fall Protection Market 2023-2027
The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Company Offering:

  • 3M Co. - The company offers fall protection such as full body harnesses, fall protection kits, and lanyards.
  • ABS Safety GmbH  - The company offers fall protection such as anchorage points, guard rail systems, and fall arrest PPE.
  • Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co - The company offers fall protection such as fastener with fall arrestor, safety harness, and anchor point fall protection accessories.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 38% of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the fall protection market in North America is propelled by key factors such as the dominant presence of major vendors like 3M and Honeywell in the United States and the implementation of strict regulations pertaining to worker safety.

  • Impactful driver- Increasing onsite training
  • Key Trend - Underpenetrated markets in developing countries
  • Major Challenges - Increased competition among manufacturers

 Market Segmentation

  • The market share growth by the safety harness segment will be significant during the forecast period. A safety harness, a form of personal protective equipment (PPE), is worn on the body to mitigate the risk of injury when working at elevated heights. The harnesses available in the current market are designed to be user-friendly, catering to the essential requirements of the wearer, including ease of use, durability, and comfort.

