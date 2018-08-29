Fall Pumpkin Patch at Wildcatter Ranch

GRAHAM, Texas, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate Fall at Wildcatter Ranch with a variety of family geared activities along with special fall inspired food and drinks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local family resource center Virginia's House in Graham, Texas.

The pumpkin patch will be spread out across weekends in October. Specific dates are Sunday, October 7th, Saturday, October 13th, Sunday, October 14th, Sunday, October 21st, Saturday, October 27th, Sunday, October 28th. The event will run 12:30 pm – 5:30 pm each day.

Entry is $8 per adult and $5 for children 12 and under. Admission includes one pony ride, mini pumpkin and wagon ride. Dinner Bell at Wildcatter will be open during these times serving special fall inspired treats and drinks.

Wildcatter Ranch & Resort

Only 90 miles from Fort Worth, this 1,500-acre working ranch takes in the beautiful scenery of the North Texas Hill Country. Spend your days riding horses, feeding longhorn cattle, skeet shooting, doing archery, having a jeep tour or relax and unwind at the beautiful infinity-edge pool and hot tub. The ranch features upscale western guestrooms each with a unique theme depicting the Wild West history of the area. The onsite restaurant serves authentic Texas cuisine including Mesquite grilled steaks and chicken fried steak. For guest reservations, contact by phone at 940-549-3500.

Contact:

Jason McAlister



Media Contact



Wildcatter Ranch



940-456-0471



200733@email4pr.com



www.wildcatterranch.com

SOURCE Wildcatter Ranch

