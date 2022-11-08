Fall Starts College Admissions Journey: College Ave Student Loans Survey Finds 9 out of 10 Students Apply to Up to 10 Schools

Survey also finds 61% of families worried that inflation will affect their ability to pay for college; make financing college part of the fall application discussion

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For parents of high school seniors, fall kick starts the college admissions journey, with narrowing of college lists, applications, essays, tests and important financial aid forms. For families who are beginning the college journey, a recent College Ave survey of parents of undergraduates conducted by Barnes & Noble College Insights™ highlights what parents can expect and how to financially prepare your high school senior (soon-to-be college freshman):

While most parents (90%) reported their student will likely apply up to 10 schools, 31% of parents said their student applied anywhere from 6 to 10 schools. And if they're applying to that many schools, there are multiple school admissions, financial and test deadlines to know. Make sure you and your child stay on top of these. Enjoy this time. Surprisingly few families found the college admissions process stressful. Less than a third (31%) found filling out college applications stressful, and less than one in four (23%), found it stressful to create a college list. In fact, more than half (57%) enjoyed helping their child with their college essays.





Surprisingly few families found the college admissions process stressful. Less than a third (31%) found filling out college applications stressful, and less than one in four (23%), found it stressful to create a college list. In fact, more than half (57%) enjoyed helping their child with their college essays. Don't ignore financial factors. When it came to making the school choice decision, the primary factors were academic majors, location of the school and campus environment. These three factors were ranked highest while overall cost and good financial aid package ranked the lowest out of 7 factors. Perhaps this is why the cost of college took nearly 7 out of 10 families (71%) by surprise, according to the survey. Especially with the current market – 61% of parents are worried that inflation will affect their ability to pay for college – families should include how they plan to pay for college as part of their conversation when applying to schools.

"The fall is an exciting time for many families as they begin the college admissions journey," said Joe DePaulo, Co-Founder and CEO of College Ave Student Loans. "When parents in the College Ave survey were asked the top three words that came to mind about their child's college education, they said, 'Important,' 'Necessary' and 'Expensive.' Our survey highlights how much families value a college degree, as well as how much it could help and lessen financial surprises to have financial conversations as families begin to make their college lists."

In addition, the survey also asked parents of current college students their best advice for parents of college-bound children:

71% of agree. According to the surveyed parents, more than 1 in 3 found the costs associated with school and activities, their child's personal expenses, and books and supplies to be more than they originally budgeted. Consider affordability when looking at schools: 44% of respondents agree and 59% of parents said to apply to up to five colleges to ensure some schools are within your budget range.

To learn more about how you can better prepare financially for college, visit: www.collegeavestudentloans.com.

About the Survey

The College Ave Student Loans survey was conducted by Barnes & Noble College Insights™. The national online survey of parents of undergraduate students who attend a 4-year college or university at one of the campuses served by Barnes & Noble College had 1,043 respondents and was fielded in September 2022. Last year, Barnes & Noble College Insights conducted more than 50 research studies and 100+ survey polls of students, faculty and parents that interact with one of its more than 770+ campus bookstores across the nation.

