Fall today, move tomorrow! Local news story highlights using IlluminOss to fix an older patient's fracture to deliver fast rehabilitation instead of immobilization

News provided by

IlluminOss Medical

13 Feb, 2024, 11:47 ET

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IlluminOss Medical is announcing its patented, minimally-invasive technology for fracture repair in older patients was just featured on the Rhode Island (RI) Channel 10 News. The emotional segment features a patient who sustained an upper arm fracture that rendered her unable to perform activities of daily living. Normally, she might have been immobilized for two to three months, which could have led to a spiral of decline. Instead, she was treated by a surgeon who used IlluminOss to get her mobility back quickly.

Continue Reading
IlluminOss Photodynamic Bone Stabilization System
IlluminOss Photodynamic Bone Stabilization System

IlluminOss technology involves expanding a balloon-like implant inside a fractured bone by infusing the implant with a light-curing liquid. Blue light is then transmitted to the implant via an optical fiber to convert the liquid into a polymer, creating a strong core within the bone. If additional fracture fixation is necessary, the strength supplied by the implant allows surgical plates and screws to be securely fastened into the bone.

The patient, Deborah, suffered a two-part upper arm fracture from a fall off a ladder. As an active retiree who spends time gardening and taking care of her grandkids, coping with an injury was very troubling. "How was I going to be able to drive? Was I going to be able to take care of my home; even just to get dressed in the morning, (or) take a shower?" questioned Deborah. Her family was also concerned for her overall health. Her daughter-in-law, Meghan, was worried Deborah "would not be able to do everything she was used to," and this would impact the family's emotional and support structure.

To treat Deborah's fracture, Dr. Anthony Deluise from Ortho Rhode Island chose IlluminOss and states, "I've used the IlluminOss system to repair fractures and to stabilize compromised bone. I find patients experience little to no pain after surgery, use minimal if any pain medications, and are almost immediately ready to begin physical therapy."

Deborah's recovery was very easy and quick, with minimal pain from surgery and she was able to start physical therapy within two weeks. Now, she has full range of motion, is pain free and back to her normal activities like caring for her grandchildren three times a week. "From a provider point of view, I am very happy with the outcomes. IlluminOss is really a game changer," says Dr. Deluise.

https://turnto10.com/features/health-landing-page/ri-medical-device-company-illiminoss-develops-implants-for-fragile-fractures-southern-new-england-rhode-island-february-12-2024

About IlluminOss Medical, Inc.

Headquartered in East Providence, RI, IlluminOss is a privately held, commercial-stage medical device company. The IlluminOss system is CE-marked and FDA-cleared for a variety of anatomical sites, with further indications pending. For additional information, including a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions and risks, visit www.illuminoss.com.

Individual results may vary.

For any press questions, please contact Lisa Holt, at [email protected].

SOURCE IlluminOss Medical

Also from this source

IlluminOss Subsidiary ABL Medical Developing Anti-Microbial Blue Light Fiber Technology!

IlluminOss Subsidiary ABL Medical Developing Anti-Microbial Blue Light Fiber Technology!

ABL Medical Inc. a subsidiary of IlluminOss Medical Inc. In 2018, IlluminOss Medical began offering a system in the US that used blue light delivered ...
IlluminOss announces their 200th patient in their global device registry, studying the effectiveness and patient outcomes of their revolutionary device for addressing bone fractures

IlluminOss announces their 200th patient in their global device registry, studying the effectiveness and patient outcomes of their revolutionary device for addressing bone fractures

IlluminOss Medical, offering a unique, minimally invasive technology for fracture repair and stabilization in geriatric and compromised bone,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.