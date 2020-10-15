Fall TV 2020: All Five Virtual Events Drew Experts, Big Industry Crowds

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future PLC ( FUTR.L ) drew leading executives from across the Media and Entertainment industry to its month-long, all-virtual Fall TV 2020 event, co-produced with industry-leading publications Broadcasting + Cable, Multichannel News, NEXT | TV and TVTechnology. The industry community joined in droves to learn about the Future of Television by participating in the event usually known as NYC TV Week.

"We knew we had a series of high-quality programs and an exceptional lineup of speakers but the demand from the industry was strong for the first all-virtual Fall TV, and the high number of registrations confirmed that we were delivering the right level of content for the industry," said Future Vice President and Global Editor in Chief Bill Gannon. "Clearly, this format is not just viable — for many attendees, it's preferable. Even after we can all get together in person again, we see offering more virtual options as an important component to our live events. There's a lot of demand."