Fall TV 2020 Illuminates the Future With 5 Virtual Events in 4 Weeks

"At a time when our industry is more eager than ever to share ideas and reimagine their businesses on this constantly changing landscape, we are committed to delivering a relevant world-class experience for Fall TV," said Bill Gannon, Vice President & Global Editor-in-Chief. "We've worked hard to develop a world-class series of five industry tracks that will provide deep insights from dozens of expert speakers on how they can be successful and best manage change in these challenging times."

News Technology Summit - September 8-11

With consumers rapidly changing the way they access news and the demand for accurate, trustworthy information at record levels, get a focused perspective on the biggest tech issues and questions facing the news business.

Program Update: Christy Tanner - CBS News Digital will present the opening keynote, and her point of view on how digital programming strategies can unlock new growth and attract younger audiences.

Advanced Advertising Summit - September 14-17

Get caught up with the latest developments in advanced advertising where the shift to additional automation, more data, better targeting and increased accountability have all accelerated amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Program Update: Marcien Jenckes - Comcast Cable will deliver the opening keynote, sharing insights from the On Addressability initiative, launched a year ago by Comcast Advertising, Cox Media and Spectrum Reach.

Hispanic Television Summit - September 21-24

The annual, premier event for those in the business of TV and video for Hispanic audiences. Join us as we explore Hispanic TV as the place where Latino voices matter most and celebrate the industry's talent, leaders, and pioneers.

Program Update: The show will open with the popular Annual Hispanic Television & Video Awards.

Streaming TV Summit - September 29 - October 2

An opportunity to hear current thinking and discuss the most pressing economic, operational and technological issues facing the "business" of video and gain valuable insights into how to succeed in today's dynamic and historically disruptive times.

Program Update: Day One brings an expert lined panel - The Medium Formerly Known As "Television," featuring speakers from NextTV, Sinclair Broadcasting Group, Comscore, and Katz Networks.

Audience Measurement Summit September 29 - October 2

Learn from applied knowledge and hear fresh thinking on how industry leaders are redefining how audiences are measured, content is evaluated and advertising is justified and delivering tangible results to respond to the current climate.

Program Update: A Day One keynote in the form of a discussion, features speakers from Comscore.

