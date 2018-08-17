Fall Vacation? Save 30% At Marriott Vacation Club's Most Popular Resorts

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking and paying in advance provides travelers with big savings on fall vacations and getaways to Marriott Vacation Club's most popular resorts in Orlando, Palm Desert, Calif. and West Palm Beach, Fla.

For a limited time, 30 percent savings* are available to travelers—families and couples alike—who book and pay before September 27, 2018 for stays between August 20 and October 20, 2018.

To book now and save, go to Marriott.com and use promotional code V61.

At most Marriott Vacation Club's resorts, families spread out and settle in to spacious accommodations with all the comforts and conveniences of a vacation home. Villas provide a range of luxuries and amenities, including up to three bedrooms and bathrooms, master suites, private balconies and patios, fully equipped kitchens, separate living and dining areas, washer/dryers and more.

Staying at one of Marriott Vacation Club's seven resorts in Orlando means being in the heart of all the world-class, theme park action. That includes Marriott's Grande Vista, tucked away on 160 tropical acres or Marriott's Cypress Harbour, a vacation retreat that recalls the laid-back island lifestyle of the Florida Keys. Families won't want to miss the all-new rides and attractions at Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld.

Southern California's sun-drenched Palm Desert—perfectly located in the Coachella Valley—is a breathtaking vacation must-do. Whether it's a golf-cation at Marriott's Shadow Ridge or a getaway to enjoy the serenity and natural wonderland of the resorts at Marriott's Desert Springs Villas, the days can include relaxing by the pool, shopping at the famous boutiques and galleries of Palm Springs and discovering endless fun-in-the-desert adventures.

On an exquisite, immaculate stretch of West Palm Beach coastline in South Florida, Marriott's Ocean Pointe and Marriott's Oceana Palms create the beach vacations that dreams are made of. Both are on delightful Singer Island (one of Florida's best-kept secret destinations) and close to the swanky, world-famous shopping and dining of Worth Avenue, championship golf, and of course, the spectacular aquamarine waters of the Atlantic. It's a vacation that seamlessly blends Palm Beach luxury with laid-back relaxation.

It's the perfect time for a family vacation or a couple's getaway to Marriott Vacation Club's most popular resorts, at a big savings!

About Marriott Vacation Club Marriott Vacation Club is a global leader in vacation ownership with a diverse portfolio of 60 resorts and more than 12,000 timeshare villas throughout the U.S., Caribbean, Europe, Asia and Australia. Marriott Vacation Club is a premium vacation ownership program that provides Owners and their families with the flexibility to enjoy high-quality vacation experiences. Follow us on Twitter at Twitter.com/MarriottVacClub and find us on Facebook at Facebook.com/marriottvacationclub.

*Valid seven days a week through 10/20/18. Book now through 9/27/18 for stays between 8/20/18 and 10/20/18. Reservations must be made 14 days before arrival and guaranteed by credit card at time of booking. Full prepayment required within 24 hours of booking and cannot be refunded and no changes are allowed. Reservations guaranteed with declined credit cards will be automatically cancelled. Any unused nights from late arrivals or early departures cannot be refunded. Name changes must be requested by the guest that booked the original reservation. Reservations may not be assigned or transferred in any manner to any third party. Limited number of rooms are available for this promotion. Tax is additional. Offer does not apply to groups of 10 or more rooms. Offer cannot be combined with any other promotions. Blackout dates may apply. Advance reservations required. Other restrictions apply. Rates are per room, per night and based on availability at the time of reservations. Offer valid at Marriott's Grande Vista, Marriott's Lakeshore Reserve, Marriott's Cypress Harbour, Marriott's Harbour Lake, Marriott's Imperial Palms, Marriott's Royal Palms and Marriott's Sabal Palms in Orlando, Fla.; Marriott's Desert Springs Villas I and II, Marriott's Shadow Ridge and Marriott's Shadow Ridge Enclaves in Palm Desert, Calif.; and Marriott's Oceana Palms and Marriott's Ocean Pointe in West Palm Beach, Fla. Go to Marriott.com for details.

