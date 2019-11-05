FallCall Medical Alert App Comes to Android

TRUMBULL, Conn., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FallCall Solutions, a technology startup that creates simplified communication solutions for Elders and Caregivers, announced today that its flagship personal emergency response app, FallCall Lite, is now available for Android®-powered mobile phones as a FREE download via Google Play®. The Android version will not only provide users the simplicity and reliability that FallCall is known for, but it will also allow Elders and Caregivers to pair and communicate with each other regardless of whether they are Apple® or Android users.

"For over a year, FallCall has sought to remove the stigma surrounding personal emergency response systems by offering a downloadable medical alert app that operates on the world's most popular wearable and mobile devices," states Shea Gregg, MD, Founder and President of FallCall Solutions. "We now have hundreds of Elders and Caregivers who are using our app who have provided us with valuable feedback. As a result of their input, FallCall Lite for Android was built."

With FallCall Lite for Android, the Elder/Caregiver pairing process is now completely platform agnostic. Apple Watch® and iPhone® Elder users can invite Android-based Caregivers into their Care group, or vice versa. Unique features such as Elder Apple Watch battery updates, shared "Help Call" associated location and heart rate data, and notification history are also included.

FallCall Lite was the first Apple Watch medical alert app that fully integrated into a 24/7 emergency central monitoring center in the United States. Through this integration, subscription users could test the app by contacting a trained emergency medical dispatcher without the fear of automatically triggering 9-1-1. Although this subscription central monitoring service will only become available in an upcoming update, users can download FallCall Lite TODAY, set up their Elder or Caregiver profiles and start using the Care Group Help Call service for FREE. Fall detection and a wearable version is also anticipated for future release.

FallCall Solutions has grown under the leadership of Drs. Shea and Kristin Gregg, both practicing physicians who treat Elder trauma victims daily. Their mission was to establish a company that created emergency apps that are inclusive, simplified and will reduce the time it takes for definitive help to reach the patients they see every day.

"Elder injuries from falls continue to grow, and no one should feel alone when a fall happens," Dr. Gregg continued. "With more Elders aging in place and adopting mobile and wearable technologies, medical alert systems don't need to be something worn around your neck or hidden under your sleeve. We are honored that FallCall has become the emergency response application that hundreds of users trust. With the addition of FallCall Lite for Android, safety monitoring is now without limits."

FallCall Solutions is a premier innovator in simplified telemonitoring solutions for Elders and their Caregivers. We maximize Elder independence and Caregiver peace of mind. For more information, visit https://www.fallcalllite.com.

