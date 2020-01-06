FallCall Solutions Awarded Patent for Fall Detection Running on the Background Tasks of Smartwatches

TRUMBULL, Conn., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FallCall Solutions, a premier developer of urgent communication applications for Elders and Caregivers using mobile technologies, announced today the issuance of US Patent No. 10,482,744, titled "System for Detecting Falls and Discriminating the Severity of Falls." The patent covers how FallCall Solutions' differentiated fall detection technology runs on smartwatches using background tasks - a method that has the potential to conserve battery life.

FallCall Solutions

This patent is in the same family as US Patent 10,147,296, issued to FallCall Solutions in December 2018 – and provides broader coverage for FallCall Solutions' proprietary technology.

"One of the biggest challenges to overcome when building apps designed for smartwatches is to minimize battery-depleting processing so users are not forced to charge their watch multiple times a day," states Trauma Surgeon and President of FallCall Solutions, Shea C. Gregg, MD. "Through the research and programming we dedicated to our fall detection system, we realized that by running fall detection directly on a smartwatch's background tasks provided us with considerably longer battery lives than other methods."

Each year, over 28,000 people die from a fall over the age of 65 in the United States alone. Medical alert systems with fall detection capabilities continue to appear on the market, however, uptake and regular usage remain variable. "With the introduction of smartwatches several years ago, we believed that these stylish, powerful, wrist-worn computers are the future of personal emergency response systems," Dr. Gregg continues. "For the sake of the Elder trauma victims that I, unfortunately, treat every day, I wanted to start a company that would be on the forefront of creating innovative, non-stigmatizing smartwatch apps that could get people help early after a fall."

In 2018, FallCall Solutions released FallCall® Lite: its flagship medical alert app currently in use by hundreds of Elders and Caregivers. It uniquely integrates into a 24/7 emergency dispatch center, updates Caregivers during emergency events and has adopted Siri® Shortcuts to streamline verbal calls for help. It can be downloaded and set up for free on the Apple App Store® and Google Play™.

At the time of this publication, FallCall's patented fall detection capability continues to be tested and is anticipated for a future release.

Additional patent applications are pending for further features of this invention.

About FallCall Solutions:

FallCall Solutions is a premier innovator in simplified safety solutions for those living an active lifestyle. By creating automated and accessible applications on widely adopted mobile platforms, we aim to streamline the way people interact in urgent and emergent situations. For more information, visit www.fallcall.com.

