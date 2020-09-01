FallCall Solutions Partners With Trelawear to Bring First Jewelry Inspired Bluetooth Emergency Alert Pendant to FallCall Platform

TRUMBULL, Conn., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FallCall Solutions, the creator of the FallCall® Lite app for Apple Watch® and iPhone®, has teamed up with Trelawear® Inc. to bring the first Bluetooth® jewelry inspired Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) device to be featured on the FallCall Lite app platform fully integrated into the Apple ecosystem.

"Our vision when we first built FallCall was to change the narrative around PERS devices," states Dr. Shea Gregg, Founder and President of FallCall Solutions. "We have serviced thousands of Help Calls for our app users using the mobile and wearable devices they already own. In-line with our desire to provide safety and style for active lifestyles, we partnered with Trelawear, a leader in the design and distribution of attractive discreet PERS devices, to offer a beautiful 100% brass pendant collection that provides a true breakthrough solution for our current and future clients."

FallCall Lite is a comprehensive Personal Emergency Assistant that is available from the Apple App Store®for Free. Standard features include voice activation with Siri®, automatic "Elder Watch Battery Charge" updates for Caregivers, plus "Help Calls" to up to five Care Group members, with location and heart rate information. Trelawear Inc. devices will easily remotely pair with the FallCall Lite app and follow the same simple electronic process for signing up and maintaining our 24/7, U.S-based personal emergency monitoring service. Mytrex, Inc. with its 30+ years of emergency medical monitoring services will be the service provider for Trelawear Inc. devices. The affordable priced central monitor monthly subscription ($19.99) adds access to trained and certified Emergency Medical Dispatchers (EMDs) 24 hours a day. Additionally, the monitoring service will send situational updates to Care Group members as an emergency event is unfolding.

"Safety has never been as important as it is today, and FallCall Lite was a natural fit for Trelawear," said Mara Perlmutter, Founder and CEO. "Trelawear caters to a younger demographic and provides a solution for adult children purchasing for their loved ones who own smartphones and are comfortable using Bluetooth with mobile apps. We were looking for the right partner who could provide a compatible Bluetooth app platform and who similarly believed in the importance of de-stigmatizing the wearing of a PERS device, appreciating that women of all ages want to look and feel beautiful while also feeling safe."

FallCall Solutions is a premier innovator in telecare apps that simplifies emergency medical access and combats social isolation on the Apple and Android™ ecosystems. By creating automated and accessible applications on the most accepted mobile platforms, we can focus solely on the needs of those most vulnerable to falls to provide peace of mind for our users. FallCall Solutions collaborates with AARP Innovation Labs. For more information, visit https://www.fallcall.com/.

Founded in 2016 by Mara Perlmutter, a seasoned senior executive in jewelry and fashion, Trelawear offers the first attractive discreet emergency response devices, providing safety with style. We've partnered with the best in the industry to provide leading Bluetooth and RF technology, reliable real-time monitoring services and exceptional jewelry design to create a solution for women of all ages wanting to look beautiful while feeling safe and secure. To learn more, visit https://trelawear.com/.

