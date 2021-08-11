FallCall Solutions' Smart Fall Detection Adds AI-Powered Monitoring to Identify Increased Fall Risk on Apple Watch

TRUMBULL, Conn., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FallCall Solutions announced that it will deploy FallNet, machine learning technology that detects and notifies users of abnormal nighttime sleep and ambulation events associated with increased fall risk. Users and caregivers can share the information to potentially reduce the incidence of future falls.

FallCall Solutions introduces its AI platform: FallNet.

FallNet will run on the FallCall Detect patented smart fall detection app for Apple Watch — technology that senses low-impact falls and can alert a user's caregiver group and high-impact falls that can trigger contact with an integrated medical monitoring service*.

With the addition of FallNet, FallCall Detect users can activate night-time monitoring before going to sleep. When high-risk patterns are identified, the user will receive a personalized report. In compliance with HIPAA regulations, users have the choice to share their data with loved ones, which can happen with the tap of an icon.

FallCall Solutions founder Dr. Shea Gregg explains that FallNet builds upon the company's mission to develop state-of-the-art, accessible safety solutions.

"We're uniquely positioned at the junction of the latest medical literature and sophisticated technology. When we released smart fall detection for the Apple Watch, we introduced a non-stigmatizing solution to fall victims who need help immediately. This technology has the potential to save lives but we knew we could do more. After studying clinical reports on fall risk factors, FallCall Solutions used the power of AI and motion learning neural networks to develop FallNet," he says.

"Injuries from falls continue to be an epidemic problem among older adults. Traditional Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) have always served a purpose for its users. However, FallCall's new electronic PERS category (ePERS) has the ability to transform medical alerts into technology that can mitigate falls instead of only reacting to them."

The FallNet AI capability will launch on the FallCall Detect app in the Fall of 2021. To access FallCall Detect with its smart fall detection capability today, Apple Watch and iPhone users can download and set up FallCall Detect directly from the Apple App Store for free. To receive more information on FallCall AI, users can go to www.fallcall.ai and sign up for updates.

About FallCall Solutions:

FallCall Detect, by FallCall Solutions, was created by physicians with experience treating thousands of patients who sustained injuries due to falls. Even though some of their patients had traditional personal emergency response devices, many didn't use them. Combining their medical knowledge with advanced technology that is smart, simple and safe, they are dedicated to creating innovative and convenient safety solutions that empower elders to live independent, active lifestyles. FallCall Solutions works in collaboration with AARP Innovation Labs.

*Optional 24/7 central monitoring subscription required.

FallNet is a trademark of FallCall Solutions.

Apple, iPhone, Apple Watch, App Store and are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

