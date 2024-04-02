Fallen Law Enforcement Officers from Across the Country to be Honored During 36th Annual Candlelight Vigil on May 13 in Washington, D.C.

The names of 282 law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty to be honored and officially added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund has formally announced that there are 282 names of U.S. law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty who will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial this year. The names will be engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial this April and properly dedicated during the 36th Annual Candlelight Vigil held on the National Mall between 4th and 7th streets in Washington, DC, at 8:00 pm on May 13, 2024.

The 2024 "Roll Call of Heroes" features the names of official Line-of-Duty Fallen Heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice. This includes 118 federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement officers who died in the line-of-duty in 2023, along with previous years where cases have been approved by NLEOMF's research department. The total number of line-of-duty deaths in 2023 represents a dramatic 49% reduction in officer deaths compared to 2022.

Names of 282 fallen law enforcement officers to be added to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial this year Post this

After thorough research and approval by the names committee, 164 officers who died in previous years, before 2023, will also have their names inscribed this year. Their sacrifice is now being recognized after the Memorial Fund's research staff confirmed the circumstances of their death and their record of law enforcement service.

"As we come together again this year to commemorate the lives of fallen officers, we recognize the profound sacrifice they made in service to their communities and country," said William Alexander, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. "Their memory remains a testament to valor and selflessness; two core tenets that a law enforcement officer abides by when being sworn in to service. This solemn ceremony encourages us to never forget their enduring legacy of service and sacrifice."

Each May 13, during National Police Week, an estimated 30,000 people attend the Candlelight Vigil ceremony in Washington, D.C., including surviving family members, friends, law enforcement colleagues, and others. The event brings people together from across the country to honor the officers and be surrounded by strength in remembering their service and ultimate sacrifice.

With these additions, there will now be 24,067 officers' names engraved on the Memorial, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, federal law enforcement, and campus and military police agencies.

The engraving process starts with a lengthy stencil and proofing procedure followed by meticulous engraving and curing processes. Once the engraving and curing process is finished, the covers are removed, and the panel is completed. The utmost care is taken not only in vetting and authenticating each name, but also to ensure that each is engraved on the memorial to the degree that the integrity is forever maintained. The engraving process will begin with a brief ceremony on Monday morning April 8th and work is expected to be completed by the end of April.

The names of the 282 officers added to the National Memorial this year can be found at the Roll Call of Heroes, 2024. For a complete schedule of National Police Week events in Washington, DC, visit www.LawMemorial.org/PoliceWeek.

Attention media: If you are interested in attending and covering this year's Candlelight Vigil, all credentialing information can be found here. If more than one credential is needed, please submit the form on the landing page for each individual who will be present at the ceremony.

For information on the National Law Enforcement Memorial please visit nleomf.org/memorial. For media inquiries, please contact Matt Lund at 443-983-0215.

--- www.NLEOMF.org ---

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the fallen, telling the story of American law enforcement, and making it safer for those who serve. The first pillar of this mission, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., honors the names of all the 24,067 officers who have died in the line of duty to date throughout U.S. history. Additionally, NLEOMF maintains and publishes comprehensive details on the circumstances surrounding official line-of-duty deaths. The Officer Safety and Wellness pillar uses that data, coupled with best-practice program models, to produce programming directed at solutions to improve survivability and enhance wellness. NLEOMF's third pillar, the National Law Enforcement Museum ( LawEnforcementMuseum.org ) is committed to preserving the history of American law enforcement and sharing the experiences of service and sacrifice for generations to come.

SOURCE National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund