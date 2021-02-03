Fallen Officers has Named Kristen Weardon Their "Realtor to the Blue"

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robert L. Zore Foundation for Fallen Officers has announced Kristen Weardon of Premiere Plus Realty, Co. as their "Realtor to the Blue" for South Florida. Born in Greenwich CT, one could say Real Estate is in her blood, as her family has a long history in the Real Estate industry. Her grandfather was a builder for 67 years and her mother founded her own real estate firm, she then decided to join the family business by becoming a licensed realtor in 1989.

Kristen Weardon has decades of giving back within her community of Naples, Florida as well as nationally and internationally as the spokesperson for the WIN Foundation as Mrs. USA. Kristen has been an avid supporter of Fallen Officers since its inception attending events, sponsoring, giving back, and getting others involved. But her involvement in charities goes beyond just Fallen Officers. Her charitable endeavors include involvement in events like the American Heart Association & Make A Wish Foundation, to fundraising for the center for Missing and Exploited Children to the Cancer Alliance of Naples, as well as hands on as the 6 year vendor chair for PACE Collier and a Honorary Chair for Path to Freedom. Recently her endeavors included obtaining gifts for the homeless & indigent due to the financial crisis that arose from the COVID-19 pandemic for Feed Thy Neighbor whilst simultaneously gathering toys for children in Immokalee along with C.O.R.E off-road group where she is the philanthropic chair. Kristen also sits on the Development committee for Naples Therapeutic Riding Center. Known as "that girl from the hurricanes" for her work with various hurricanes over the last several years. It started with Katrina & Harvey and then Irma, a direct hit on her hometown, all the way to the Bahamas, which with a small team of 5, and help from the local moving and storage company, William C. Huff, they were able to send 2 boats and 3 planes full of supplies to the Bahamas in the first weeks plus 5 semi loads on to containers bound for the hardest hit areas of the Bahamas.

"The decision to choose Kristen was based on her years of experience in charitable giving, her 30 years in real estate ranging from first time home buyers, new construction to the Luxury market along with her work in life coaching strategies," stated Rosemary Zore, President and CEO of The Robert L. Zore Foundation. "Her years of knowledge along with her wide array of experience we found best served the range of needs within the Law enforcement community. Coupled with her constant drive and determination to help others it made her a great fit as our first named Realtor to the Blue."

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to be the Realtor to the Blue and the opportunity to assist," Kristen stated. "Whether it's finding that first home or helping, in the unfortunate situations of a loss, needing to sell assets or relocate where a family resides, my job is to make any transition and transaction as smoothly as possible for those involved. Having worked in the life coaching realm for the last 10 years along with my real estate experience it is a unique set of skills that I am fortunate enough to have and coupled with the ability to facilitate a transaction".

The Robert L. Zore Foundation and Kristen Weardon, who is a sponsor, are proud to present The Legends Concert Series, benefitting the Fallen Officers. This concert series will be held the "First Friday" of each month showcasing Legends of music with the #1 Tributes to Elton John, Billy Joel, CCR, The Eagles, Jimmy Buffett, The Beach Boys, Kiss, AC/DC, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Styx and Journey. Every "First Friday" from January-July 2021 there will be two concerts showcasing legends of music and honoring our legends of First Responders, Healthcare Workers and Law Enforcement. We will have food trucks, vendors and more. We will be following CDC Guidelines and everyone coming to the park will have their temperature checked and social distancing will be enforced. The park will be closed only for ticketed guests. Tickets are limited so please get your tickets early.

Legends Concert Tickets $20.21-$50.21. For more information and tickets please go to www.legendsconcertseries.com.

