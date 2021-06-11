Falling Colors' executives earn recognition and awards in 2021

SANTA FE, N.M., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the first half of 2021, Falling Colors' CEO and Chief Data Officer have been recognized locally and nationally for their leadership and contributions in the technology and data industry.

The New Mexico Technology Council named Pamela Koster, CEO of Falling Colors, as a 2021 Award Honoree in the 13th annual Women in Technology Awards. Each year, the New Mexico Tech Council selects honorees from STEM industries, based on their "impact to their profession, volunteerism, mentorship, and entrepreneurialism." The awards were celebrated virtually on June 10, with honorees accepting their awards via recorded remarks.

"In the past year, Falling Colors has put our ideals into practice on many levels, and I am grateful for the recognition of our efforts that this award represents," said Falling Colors CEO, Pamela Koster. "We're proud to have contributed to our community in a difficult year through support of paid employee volunteer hours and our COVID-19 Bridge Fund, which provided direct grants to hundreds of local businesses. We look forward to maintaining our focus on offering cutting edge solutions to public and private partners and developing creative approaches to expanding technology education and mentorship in New Mexico."

Jorie Koster-Hale, Falling Colors' Chief Data Officer, was also named to CDO Magazine's List of Global Data Power Women, after also making the list in 2020. To find industry leaders, CDO Magazine reaches out to key influencers and industry organizations worldwide to identify women who are "shaping the landscape of business and pioneering the field of data and analytics." Jorie's impact at Falling Colors attracted the attention of the magazine, which says the Global Data Power Women are "leveraging their talents to get real world results, to answer tough business questions, and to provide true value to the enterprise, their customers, and key stakeholders."

In response to her inclusion on CDO Magazine's list, Falling Colors CDO Jorie Koster-Hale said, "I'm honored to be recognized for my work at Falling Colors, which has provided a fantastic opportunity to collaborate with public and private partners at the precise point where technology can solve the kind of on-the-ground, real world problems they face every day. Our team is tremendously excited to continue investing in the development of powerful financial and data tools to give our partners the confidence to know that they are making the best decisions for their businesses and their communities."

