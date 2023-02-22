FALLING COLORS RECOGNIZED AS "BEST FOR THE WORLD" SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

SANTA FE, N.M., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Fe-based technology company Falling Colors has been recognized for the second year in a row as "Best for the World" for customers. Falling Colors, which develops tools to support transparency and accountability in public behavioral healthcare spending, is the highest-rated B-corporation in New Mexico. The Best for the World designation is awarded to those scoring in the top 5% of their corresponding size group in one of five impact areas – here, for customers.

B Lab, the non-profit behind the "Certified B Corporation," says the designation is about "for-profit companies meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency." "These B Corps are setting the standard for serving their customers, offering products or services that support the greater good … They add value to customers' lives," says B-Lab.

As the Administrative Services Organization for the NM Behavioral Health Collaborative since 2017, Falling Colors provides payment processing and data collection services for non-Medicaid behavioral healthcare around the State, ensuring that state rules regarding such expenditures are followed and delivering actionable data about these programs to State decision-makers. Falling Colors also contracts with hundreds of behavioral healthcare providers to support them with contracting, data collection, and prompt payment services to facilitate their work on behalf of New Mexicans in need.

Falling Colors founders Pamela Koster and Mindy Hale see the B-certification and the award as signs of a trend towards businesses taking more responsibility for supporting their communities. "We've always seen business as a way to improve our communities and the world around us," says Hale. "Being recognized by B-Lab for meeting our own high standards in these areas is great, of course, but we see the fact that more businesses are going for B-certification and trying to hit these targets as a sign of a positive shift."

B-lab reports having received more than 6,000 applications for certification from businesses in 80 countries from 2020 to 2021, a 38% increase from the prior two years.

"This is an exciting movement and one that we're proud to be part of," says Koster. "We're glad to see the movement growing because it means more people are paying attention to these important standards."

The full list of those recognized is available at https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/best-for-the-world-2022-customers.

