Falling Colors To Continue as ASO Following State's Request For Proposals

SANTA FE, N.M., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Fe-based Falling Colors Corporation will continue to serve as the Administrative Services Organization (ASO) for the Behavioral Health Collaborative (https://www.hsd.state.nm.us/about_the_department/behavioral-health-collaborative/) following participation in New Mexico's public and competitive "Request for Proposals" bidding process, used to ensure transparency and fairness in public contracting.

Falling Colors first became the ASO in 2017. "We're proud of what we've accomplished in the last six years," says Jorie Koster-Hale, CEO. "We've rebuilt New Mexico's behavioral healthcare network from around 100 providers then to nearly 800 now, increased transparency and accuracy, and have dropped our rates despite rising inflation. This award allows us to continue supporting these important programs while bringing clear data and accountability to behavioral health spending."

Falling Colors serves the Collaborative by working with individual state agencies providing behavioral healthcare, including DOH, HSD, CYFD, DDC, and ECECD. Support for these agencies includes contracting with hundreds of providers, enforcing program and funding rules, gathering program data, ensuring proper fund management, and working with providers Statewide to ensure accurate and timely payment. Program managers and providers use FCC's technology platform to automate slow manual processes; to support programs, funds, and finances; and to ensure higher quality program data.

Founded in New Mexico, Falling Colors was among the first to reorganize under the State's 2020 "Public Benefit Corporation" law, and is a certified B-Corporation through global non-profit B-Lab with the 4th-highest score in the world in 2024. It was selected by B-Lab as "Best for the World" in 2021 and 2022, was identified as "the most ethical business in New Mexico" by Zen Business.

The new ASO contract began in State fiscal year 2024 (which began July 1, 2023) and runs for three years, with renewal options. FCC works to ensure that even the smallest providers have the cash flow they need to continue to provide services, with an average invoice approval to payment time of six days.

"Over the past six years, we've delivered over $100 million annually to programs and people who need it most," says Barbara Serna, Director of Finance. "That's public funding serving as directed by the legislature, accounted for down to the penny, and supporting local providers. We're proud to continue serving New Mexico using our skills in data, technology, and financial processing to improve public health across the state."

