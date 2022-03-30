Falling in love with a city | Shenzhen, "the miracle city" of China's economic development

News provided by

China.org.cn

Mar 30, 2022, 09:00 ET

BEIJING, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on Shenzhen's development:

Chinese civilization city series of short video of Shenzhen article shock struck! Let our journalists take you to see today's China! As the first special economic zone established in China, Shenzhen has developed into the international metropolis of skyscrapers from the coast of the South China Sea fishing village.

Love a city | Shenzhen, China

http://guoqing.china.com.cn/2022-01/30/content_78020815.htm

SOURCE China.org.cn

Also from this source

¡Ven y descubre la magia de la Barbie China!...

China.org.cn: Hong Kong, Concerted efforts against COVID-19...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics