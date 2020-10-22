Fallon and Back Market Bring "Tech to the People" in Brand's Commercial Launch

According to a study by the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans throw away 151 million phones every year, and that's just a fraction of our annual e-waste. But it doesn't have to be that way. To temper the pace of new device consumption, Back Market has built a business model around transparency and trust, focused on elevating the status of refurbished tech and providing prices that are accessible and available to all.

With the U.S. being home to Big Tech, Back Market's American marketing debut deserved a big, bold message delivered by Fallon New York with a new campaign that purposefully embodies the democratizing spirit of "Tech to the People." This work launched with an out-of-home creative takeover in five major markets: New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit, and San Antonio, featuring provocative lines like "Smartphones shouldn't be stupid expensive" strategically placed in close proximity to Apple and Samsung stores. The campaign speaks directly to consumers who have for too long been sold Big Tech's "new cycle."

"Back Market isn't afraid to say what they mean in a way that makes you pay attention," said Leslie Shaffer, an Executive Creative Director at Fallon New York. "The campaign asks Americans to question Big Tech brainwashing—this idea that we need the newest phone even though all that's different is three cameras instead of two and a slightly larger screen. The work is subversive and smart and weird, which the tech category desperately needs."

The campaign launch comes at an incredibly relevant time in American lives, as more people are forced to navigate at-home solutions for work and school and closely consider their costs in the wake of COVID-19. Headed into an unusual holiday season with Black Friday still in front of us, Fallon New York and Back Market are on a mission to put the power back in Americans' hands with high-quality, refurbished products that people can actually afford.

"Bringing people a whole new way to buy tech in America is no small thing. We needed an agency with big ideas and brave creative," says Vianney Vaute, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Back Market. "Fallon completely understands our no-nonsense view on redistributing the power of Big Tech, and they quickly became an undaunted conduit for our vision."

To learn more about how Back Market circumvents Big Tech and reinvents consumer tech budgets, visit www.backmarket.com. To see more of the work and get to know Fallon, visit www.fallon.com.

