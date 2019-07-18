Fallon Appoints Kara Buckner Managing Director And Chief Strategy Officer

Buckner has helped shape some of the world's most iconic brands. During her first stint at Fallon, her client list included Nordstrom, PBS, and United Airlines. Since leaving the agency in 2010, she's started her own consulting business and conducted projects and pitches for brands such as Nestle Purina, Tempur-Pedic, Google, Twinkies, and Target.

As managing director of the Minneapolis office, Buckner will report to Novak working closely to evolve the organization, elevate its account strategy, and engineer strategic capabilities that drive breakthrough work and growth for the agency's clients. She will have direct oversight of the account management and strategy departments, helping drive strategic and operational excellence across the agency. She starts in this new role beginning Monday, July 22.

"Fallon is a creativity company, but we're in the humanity business," said Buckner. "When we identify the most poignant insights, lock arms with our clients in partnership, and embolden our people to push the limits of creativity, we can deliver real, meaningful value to consumers and change the destiny of a brand."

Buckner began her career at Fallon in 1997 in account management, resulting in an Emmy for best commercial, multiple Effie awards, and recognition as one of Ad Age's 30 under 30. Since that time, she has successfully launched several startup businesses including her own consulting practice where she worked on corporate strategic initiatives, mined consumer insights, conducted qualitative research, and supported agency business acquisition pitches.

To learn more about Fallon, visit https://www.fallon.com/.

About Fallon

Fallon Worldwide is a Minneapolis-based advertising agency that's part of Publicis Communications, the hub of creative agencies within Paris-based Publicis Groupe S.A. Fallon clients include Anheuser-Busch, Arby's, Hotwire, Culligan Water, Danone and Massage Envy. Fallon Worldwide is one of the world's most critically acclaimed creativity companies, delivering breakthrough ideas for some of the world's leading brands. Additional information can be found at www.fallon.com.

Contact:

Michael Cowen

312.220.3953

michael.cowen@mslgroup.com

SOURCE Fallon

Related Links

http://www.fallon.com

