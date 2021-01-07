Fallon Health Partners With RX Savings Solutions

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fallon Health, a nationally recognized not-for-profit health care services organization, has partnered with Rx Savings Solutions, the market leader tool for pharmacy transparency that enables more cost effective decision making, to help their eligible Medicare Advantage members save money on prescription drugs.

Based in Worcester, MA, Fallon is the first health plan in the region to launch the patented solution to a Medicare Advantage population. Rx Savings Solutions connects securely with a member's drug claim records and prepares a personalized prescription savings plan. When there is an opportunity for members to save, Rx Savings Solutions alerts them by text, email or direct mail. This real-time information helps pinpoint drug savings opportunities customized for a particular member in an effort to help them save on their drug costs.

"The rising cost of prescription drugs can have a serious impact on the personal finances of our Medicare Advantage members. And navigating the complex pharmacy system can be challenging," said Carolyn Langer, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Fallon Health. "Collaborating with Rx Savings Solutions provides greater transparency that makes it much easier for our Medicare Advantage members to find more affordable medications that are clinically effective."

Serving more than 8 million members, Rx Savings Solutions' clinical engine contains over 30,000 unique and dose-adjusted suggestions, used to drive proven savings results for health plans and their members. With differentiating features such as Contact Prescriber, members can submit a new prescription request to their provider with one click.

"We are delighted to partner with Fallon Health and provide their Medicare Advantage population with a platform that offers proactive prescription advice that delivers the best health and benefits experience at the lowest cost," said Michael Rea, a clinical pharmacist who founded and currently leads Rx Savings Solutions. "We share in their mission of making our communities healthy, both physically and financially."

About Fallon Health

Founded in 1977, Fallon Health is a leading health care services organization that supports the diverse and changing needs of those we serve. In addition to offering innovative health insurance solutions and a variety of Medicaid and Medicare products, we excel in creating unique health care programs and services that provide coordinated, integrated care for seniors and individuals with complex health needs. Fallon has consistently ranked among the nation's top health plans and is accredited by the National Committee for Quality Assurance for its HMO, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid products.

About Rx Savings Solutions

Rx Savings Solutions offers an innovative, patented engagement software system empowering employers and employees to be educated consumers of healthcare. Serving more than 8 million members nationwide, including 41 Fortune 500 clients and more than a dozen health plans, Rx Savings Solutions provides a state-of-the-art approach to pharmacy transparency using objective and unbiased information to inform better decision making. Rx Savings Solutions was founded and is operated by a team of pharmacists and software engineers who support a collaborative, cost-saving solution for purchasing prescription drugs. For more information, visit rxsavingssolutions.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

