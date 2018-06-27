Fallon Minneapolis Names New Creative Leadership

Figueroa joined Fallon in 2012 as a digital creative director on Cadillac. Previously in New York, he had stints at kbs+ where he led work on Puma and BMW and also at Chiat/Day where he worked on early digital experiences for Sprint. At Fallon, he has continued to push digital initiatives for Talenti, Faribault Woolen Mills and StoK, as well as leading a very successful brand relaunch for International Delight.

"Fallon's creatives are some of the most talented people I've ever worked with and I am honored to act as co-captain," said Figueroa. "There are a lot of exciting changes happening in the industry and I know that the creative team has the smarts and ideas to push the boundaries in all the right ways."

Utzinger joined Fallon Minneapolis as creative director two years ago. He was previously Creative Director at Chiat/Day, Los Angeles, where he worked on Miller Lite and the Grammy Awards, and Creative Director at David & Goliath on Kia Motors. Under Utzinger's creative direction at Fallon, Silk, a Danone brand, has turned around its sales to strong growth following the launch of its new "Progress is Perfection" campaign. He's also behind the transformation of Culligan Water, helping lead the brand's first national brand campaign in 50 years.

"When I came to Fallon two years ago, it took no time at all for me to realize that this place is something special," said Utzinger. "I look forward to fostering the standard of creative excellence that is a signature to Fallon's work."

Fallon Minneapolis is staffing up its creativity capabilities across the board. Recently, the agency announced the addition of two executive creative directors, Leslie Shaffer and Nikki Baker, in the New York office. The agency also recently appointed a new chief marketing officer, Niki Dobratz, in Minneapolis.

