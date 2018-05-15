Fallon Names Niki Dobratz Chief Marketing Officer

"As CMO, Niki will help us transform our new business offering, doubling down on our pioneering approach to creative media," said Mike Buchner, CEO of Fallon. "She is competitive, decisive and passionate about her work. Given her vast experience and institutional knowledge at Fallon, we know her contributions to our leadership team will be equally significant."

In her new role as CMO, Niki will lead teams to find new, innovative ways to change how brands get breakthrough ideas to land in the right context, furthering the competitive advantage for brands wanting to show up differently; develop strategies to secure new business and growth for Fallon; lead pitches; and ensure the Fallon brand transforms as quickly as the industry.

Dobratz, most recently Director of Media, built her career trying to keep the line between media and creative as blurry as possible and believes collaboration between cross-discipline teams is the best way to invent breakthrough ideas. As an 18-year Fallon veteran, she's worked on a number of prestigious brands across a wealth of categories, with a focus on the financial sector (Citi, NYSE and Travelers Insurance), as well as fast-paced entertainment accounts (USA Network, MSNBC, MTV, Spike, IFC and truTV).

"We're always looking to demonstrate how creative media solutions allow big ideas to land in culture and create transformative business success," said Dobratz. "Fallon continues to grow its client roster with brands that understand the power of creative ideas that arrive in people's lives the right way."

Dobratz is a mentor with MadWomen Minneapolis and a frequent judge at industry award shows including the Effie's and Adweek's Media Plan of the Year Awards. She's also earned several of those awards for her team's innovative approach to media communications including recent Cannes Media Lions, Webby's and Effie's.

