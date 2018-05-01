Baker and Shaffer relocated to Fallon New York from GSD&M in Austin where they led the rebranding efforts of Southwest Airlines and created its Transfarency platform. They also worked for clients such as Walgreens and Northwestern Mutual as creative partners.

"We're entering Fallon New York at a time when it's really getting its footing. It's an agency with big expectations and big thinking worthy of the Fallon name and with the nimbleness of a young agency," said Shaffer.

Minneapolis-based Fallon opened its New York office in early 2017 and has since built its client roster to include brands like Betterment, Lime-A-Rita and the Major League Baseball Players Association.

"When we met with John King about the opportunity to accelerate the agency's growth, we were drawn to his vision to build client brands at the speed of culture and have fun doing it," said Baker.

The team was named to Adweek's Creative 100 and Business Insider's 30 Most Creative Women in Advertising. Their work has been recognized by Cannes, The Clio Awards, The One Show and D&AD, among others.

When Baker and Shaffer aren't creating breakthrough advertising, they're writing screenplays together or producing a podcast about sports and dating.

To learn more about Fallon, visit https://www.fallon.com/.

About Fallon

Fallon Worldwide is a Minneapolis-based advertising agency that's part of Publicis Communications, the hub of creative agencies within Paris-based Publicis Groupe S.A. Fallon clients include Arby's, Comedy Central, Big Ten Network, H&R Block and Danone. Fallon Worldwide is one of the world's most critically acclaimed creativity companies, delivering breakthrough ideas for some of the world's leading brands. Additional information can be found at www.fallon.com.

Contact:

Michael Cowen

312.220.3953

michael.cowen@mslgroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fallon-new-york-appoints-two-new-executive-creative-directors-300640342.html

SOURCE Fallon

Related Links

http://www.fallon.com

