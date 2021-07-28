Falls & Co. Named Agency of Record for American Greetings SmashUps™ Brand of Personalized Digital Greetings

CLEVELAND, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Falls & Co. today announced it has been named the agency of record for American Greetings digital business unit, AGInteractive. American Greetings is a global leader in the large and enduring celebrations marketplace. AGInteractive has been the leader in digital greetings for over two decades. Falls & Co. will use its expertise in media relations, advertising, social media, and influencer marketing to successfully enhance brand awareness of SmashUps as a refreshed brand and product line to new audiences.

SmashUps were introduced to consumers several years ago as a new kind of ecard that the user can personalize by choosing options in a series of drop-down menus. Shortly after the launch, American Greetings collaborated with Grammy winning artist Michael Bolton to create the first celebrity SmashUp. Since then, American Greetings has added to their library of SmashUps with more internally created content as well as more celebrity collaborations with Dolly Parton, Donny Osmond, Kevin Nealon, Shaquille O'Neal, William Shatner and others.

In a partnership with RocNation, American Greetings recently announced it is launching a new set of celebrity SmashUps in collaboration with the world's preeminent entertainment company.

"We are thrilled and grateful to be chosen as the agency of record for American Greetings," said Rob Falls, President & CEO of Falls & Co. "When an agency and the client understand each other's goals and the personalities work well from the very start, that's always a good sign some amazing work is on the horizon. I'm confident our team will generate outstanding results for American Greetings."

For more than thirty years, Falls & Co. has delivered strategic thinking, market positioning and outstanding tactical implementation. As a fully integrated agency, Falls & Co. will use its vast knowledge and experience in both the traditional PR, creative and digital spaces to expand the reach of American and establish its products as a "must-have" in a growing market.

"It was critical for us to find an agency that understood our brand and was already equipped with the talent and tools necessary to capitalize on our success and expand our reach into a new demographic," said Rob Matousek, Executive Director-Direct to Consumer Business for American Greetings. "When Falls presented their proposal to our team, we were really impressed and excited. Not only did we know their team had the skills to back up their strategy for SmashUps, but their vision was aligned with ours from the very beginning."

For more information on Falls & Co.: https://www.fallsandco.com/

For more information on American Greetings: https://www.americangreetings.com/

ABOUT FALLS & CO.:

Falls & Co. is a purpose-driven firm that accelerates growth and success for its clients. Falls & Co. offers outstanding strategic marketing communications, digital, advertising and branding campaigns from its Cleveland, Ohio headquarters. One of the fastest-growing firms in the Midwest, the fully integrated agency is celebrating its 32nd year of building and protecting brands. Our mission is to get people to listen, care and act. Our vision is to help organizations serve their communities and make the world a better place.

Falls & Co. serves its clients locally, nationally, and internationally through its long-term membership in PROI, the largest group of independent firms in the world.

As a full-service firm, Falls & Co. has deep strength in the following areas: strategic and senior counseling; marketing and brand building; communications, public relations, media and social media; advertising, creative and design, media planning and buying; analytics and research; digital transformation, web development, lead generation and online services; corporate communications and crisis and reputation management; civic engagement and public affairs; internal communications, culture and talent marketing; social impact leadership.

ABOUT AMERICAN GREETINGS:

American Greetings is a global leader in the large and enduring Celebrations marketplace. The company helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life's special moments, in-person and online, guided by a mission to "make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day." American Greetings offers products wherever and however people wish to purchase them – online, in-store, or curbside pickup. Celebrations happen throughout the year, driven by traditional holidays, key milestone moments such as weddings, baby showers and graduations, as well as recurring everyday events such as birthdays and anniversaries. The company's brands include American Greetings, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings, Paper Rebel, Carlton Cards, Today and Always, DesignWare party goods, and Plus Mark gift wrap and boxed cards. Its digital business unit, AG Interactive, is a leading provider of digital greetings and premium celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Our popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, SmashUps™, justWink™, and Creatacard™.

