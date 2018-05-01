Falls from elevated surfaces represent almost one-third of all construction claim payments

To help employers reduce these injuries, Nationwide has provided safety awareness and training to thousands of construction workers over the past few years. The program supports a national campaign called "Stand-Down To Prevent Falls in Construction," which runs from May 7-11 and is sponsored by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

"Construction employees work hard every day in environments that are often dangerous," said Linda Stueber, Nationwide's vice president of Construction. "Our data shows that falls from elevated surfaces can often lead to serious and costly worker injuries, so it's crucial for construction companies and their workers to implement regular safety training — and put that training to practice."

Why are falls from elevated surfaces so costly?

Nationwide's data indicates that injuries related to falls from elevated surfaces are more severe than other injury claims because these accidents result in:



More time away from work

Damage to multiple body parts

Short- and long-term disability leave

How can construction companies keep their workers safe?

Nationwide's Loss Control Services experts encourage managers to communicate regularly with employees about safety. Hosting a "Stand-Down" event onsite is one way companies can start the conversation with employees about common safety hazards and the importance of conducting safety assessments when a job requires work on elevated surfaces. Nationwide also recommends construction companies take the following workplace safety measures:

Develop written policies and plans to reduce the use of ladders and make other safe options readily available

Regularly inspect equipment and repair/replace as needed

Train workers to properly use and inspect mobile scaffolding and lifts

What can construction workers do to stay safe on elevated surfaces?

Employees who often work on elevated surfaces should start a conversation with their managers on implementing best safety practices. Instead of relying on ladders, Nationwide recommends construction workers use:

Mobile scaffolds, scissor lifts or other elevated work platforms that are equipped with guardrails and additional protective gear

Rope, pulleys, block and tackle or other appropriate material-handling aids to lift materials onto elevated surfaces

Podium stepladders, whenever possible, instead of standard A-frame stepladders

"Falls from elevated surfaces can be reduced or even eliminated by providing companies with the right tools and resources to make jobsite safety a priority," said Mark McGhiey, Nationwide's associate vice president of Loss Control Services. "We encourage everyone to implement a 'stand-down' and support workers' safety through proper hazard assessments and training."

For more information, visit Nationwide's blog page, Loss Control Services site and OSHA's Stand-Down campaign page.

