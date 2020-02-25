Falls Grove Press: New Book Tells Smart Tech Users How to Protect Their Privacy from Amazon and Other Tech Companies

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Too Smart: How to Take Charge of the Smart Tech in Your Life is the definitive guide to harnessing the power of technology, without letting it rule people's lives—or putting their personal privacy and security at risk.

Too Smart is especially timely with the premiere of PBS Frontline's "Amazon Empire: Rise and Reign of Jeff Bezos." Among other things, the documentary highlights Amazon's collection of information about people who use Amazon's Alexa and Ring devices.

Containing over 31 cybersecurity tips that will protect your personal information and smart devices, Too Smart reveals how to make smart technology work for you—and how to get ready for the next wave of innovation. A technophile before the word existed, author Tom Pyke has been on the forefront of tech innovation since he led pioneering research in computer networking.

"Our smart tech is always watching, always listening . . . including our smart speakers, TVs, and smart doorbells, but we can take steps to minimize these intrusions into our lives," Pyke said. He is available for radio, TV, and print media interviews.

Tom Pyke began his career at the National Institute of Standards and Technology where he designed innovative computer hardware and operating system software and led research and standards development in computer systems, networking and software. He then led the nation's weather satellite program, and he moved on to direct the application of advanced IT as the chief information officer of the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Department of Energy. Today, Tom is a respected author, speaker, and technology consultant.

