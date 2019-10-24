Falls Makes A Wyse Choice

This expanded approach will allow both firms to be even better suited to help partners navigate an ever more complex world. Falls' outstanding strategic counsel, communications and digital expertise now combined with Wyse's phenomenal branding, strategy, creative, account management, media planning and buying and analytics, will provide more for clients in a strategic, integrated and efficient manner.

"A great example of this is how Wyse's tremendous talent in broadcast advertising nationally and regionally will complement and support Falls' digital marketing and national media relations expertise to produce greater visibility for our clients and ultimately, support our clients' business goals," said Falls.

Michael Marino, CEO of Wyse, has retired and Rob Falls, president and CEO of Falls, will take over leadership of both organizations.

Marino said, "We're thrilled to join forces with Falls and give our clients access to their award-winning services. The industry is changing rapidly and we're setting our clients up for greater success by choosing a partner that is well established in the industry. I think working together every single day as one larger group is going to reshape the landscape of marketing in Northeast Ohio."

While the management team of Wyse will report directly to Rob Falls, "I want to be clear that their leadership team will remain intact and continue to run the day-to-day operation," he says. "Julie Telesz (VP, Director of Account Management), Susanne Brockman (Senior VP, Media Director) and Lane Strauss (VP, Creative Director) all have exceptional skill, knowledge and passion. Their commitment to this partnership was essential to me in working with Michael to bring this relationship to life."

Marino agreed stating, "I think Rob and the Falls leadership team will work extremely well with our entire team. This alignment makes so much sense because it's clear they're more than a great business partner. It's a great culture fit."

The combined firm will have more than 80 associates. A location or locations for the new company have yet to be decided. Wyse will be retaining its name but will be co-branded a Falls company. Their website and email remain the same at www.wyseadv.com. For more information on Falls, please visit www.WeAreFalls.com.

"Stay tuned for exciting updates on the new company coming in the months ahead," Falls said.

About Falls

Falls is a strategic marketing, communications & digital firm, based in Cleveland with a government affairs office in Washington D.C. We are among the largest Midwest, fully integrated firms with a history of serving clients on a regional, national and international basis. We are celebrating our 30th year in business with a track record of building brands and creating leads. Falls has deep strength in the following areas: strategic counseling; marketing and corporate communications; digital marketing and technology; web development and online services; and crisis and reputation management; social and traditional media relations; brand building; creative design; public and government affairs; internal communications and talent development. The mission of the firm is to get to the world to listen, care and act. Our vision is to help organizations serve their communities and make the world a better place. For more information, please visit www.WeAreFalls.com

About Wyse

Wyse is a full-service branding, advertising and marketing agency based in Cleveland, Ohio, providing clients branding, strategy, creative, media planning & buying, analytics, web development, content marketing and sales promotion. Since 1951, the agency has built a reputation for branding some of the largest companies in the Midwest and beyond, developing memorable campaigns for Smucker's, Applebee's, Sherwin-Williams and Marathon Petroleum. Wyse is a current agency partner to regional, national and international accounts including Marathon Petroleum, Parker-Hannifin, Sherwin-Williams, Cleveland State University and Cleveland Clinic. For more information, please visit wyseadv.com.

