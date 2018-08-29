'Falls Prevention Awareness' Day is on the First Day of Fall, Because Leaves Should be the Only Thing Falling This Season

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sept. 22 is the first day of Fall and the perfect time to think about preventing serious falls through the National Council on Aging's 'Falls Prevention Awareness' Day initiative.

According to the National Council on Aging (NCOA), one-fourth of Americans aged 65+ falls each year. Every 11 seconds, an older adult is treated in the emergency room for a fall, and every 19 minutes, an older adult dies from a fall. The statistics only get worse. Falls result in more than 3 million injuries treated in emergency departments annually, including 850,000 hospitalizations and more than 29,000 deaths.

But what happens when a loved one does fall and can't move, speak or push a button? Or if they become unconscious or are unable to communicate clearly? How can you help if you don't know that a fall has occurred?

MyNotifi®, an automatic fall-detection wearable, can solve these problems and more for millions of Americans. Developed under parent company, MedHab, MyNotifi is powered by a proprietary artificial-intelligence fall detection algorithm. MyNotifi is a discreet device clipped to the belt or worn on the wrist to eliminate pendant stigma.

When a fall is detected, MyNotifi connects via Bluetooth to the wearer's smartphone and immediately sends an alert to the smart phones of designated family and caregivers. It can also indicate the exact GPS location of the fall for quicker assistance.

The MyNotifi device works with iOS and Android smart phone technology, so wherever there is cellular coverage, the user has on-the-go freedom, while staying connected to their family and friends for support. For those who do not have a smart phone, MyNotifi's HUB, a home-based model will allow seniors to connect to their family and friends through their Internet router or modem. Seniors with smart phones will enjoy both features, as the HUB will be shipped without extra charge to all customers.

MyNotifi costs just $299. There are no monthly fees or service contracts. The product ships with both a belt clip and wristband for the ultimate user flexibility. It is waterproof, incorporates a Google Map locator and comes in multiple colors.

This new device is the brainchild of Ft. Worth, Texas, entrepreneur Johnny Ross who started the biotech parent company named MedHab in 2008 to create devices for post-surgical patients, athletes, seniors or anyone at risk of falling.

The idea for MyNotifi came to Ross while exercising at his local YMCA. The 55-year-old noticed a group of seniors socializing but not exercising.

"Obviously, there's nothing wrong with that," said Ross. "But there didn't seem to be much motivation to be active." Ross came up with the idea to program a wrist-worn device with 38 range-of-motion physical therapy exercises through the MyNotifi app that could help motivate seniors to exercise and build strength.

Physical therapists commonly use exercises like this to encourage an active lifestyle and reduce the chances for a fall.

"Many seniors want to continue living at home, rather than moving to a senior housing community, but adult children may worry about their parents living alone," said Ross. "MyNotifi addresses this concern."

MyNotifi immediately sends an alert to an unlimited number of personally selected friends, relatives and caregivers that the user has fallen. They can then communicate via the MyNotifi app, assist or even call emergency services.

The goal is to respond quicker to a fall injury and potentially eliminate the need for hospitalization.

"Falls are dangerous, but the amount of time the victim spends on the floor can be equally devastating," Ross said. "Blood pressure and anxiety can rise, dehydration can set in and bleeding can occur along with other negative health outcomes that can lead to a hospitalization."

MyNotifi is fully HIPAA compliant and meets all FDA Class I (exempt) regulations.

It is available online at www.mynotifi.com, by phone at 1-800-541-1420 and on Amazon.

MyNotifi is not affiliated with the National Council on Aging (NCOA); however, the Texas-based company supports the NCOA's efforts to help mitigate falls. To learn more about the NCOA's Falls Free Initiative, visit: www.NCOA.org/FallsFreeInitiative.

Fort Worth-based MedHab is a device company founded by Johnny Ross, CEO, in 2008. It specializes in the development and delivery of wearable devices employing remote technology. MedHab has created three wearable products specific to health care, wellness and sports performance. The latest is MyNotifi. For more information, go to www.medhab.com or www.mynotifi.com.

