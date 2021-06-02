FallsGarden.com Releases White Paper On Environmentally Friendly Landscaping

The white paper "The Many Benefits of Environmentally Smart Landscaping" makes a strong case for eco-friendly landscaping, introducing new concepts such as Rain Gardens to the public.

"Using water management techniques such as rainwater collection and rain gardens, we can significantly reduce contaminants in waterways. However, ideas like water gardens remain an unexplored territory for many. The paper not only thoroughly teaches these concepts but also provides user-friendly ways toward their implementation," said FallsGarden.com founder Anubha Gupta.

"The paper provides accurate data and resources, which makes it incredibly easy to find native plant species in a geographical location. These techniques can also save money in the form of lower fertilizer, pesticide costs, and water bills," said Sumit Gupta, an avid gardener and team member of FallsGarden.com.

"With FallsGarden.com, we plan to reintroduce the lost idea of Environment First. We will continue to release environment-themed papers in the future," said Anubha Gupta.

