FallTech® Launches CTR™ Class 1 SRL Series: "This is Class 1 Done Right"

New ANSI Class 1 self-retracting lifeline combines lightweight mobility, compact durability, and natural walking-speed performance for overhead tie-off applications.

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FallTech has introduced the CTR™ Class 1 SRL Series, a new performance-focused self-retracting lifeline engineered to improve worker mobility and support efficient overhead tie-off applications where lightweight, compact fall protection matters most.

Many work-at-height environments involve overhead anchorage without leading-edge exposure, including ladder climbing, facilities maintenance, plant operations, and general industry work. The CTR Class 1 SRL was purpose-built for these environments, delivering performance optimized for real-world movement and everyday jobsite use.

The CTR Class 1 combines lightweight construction, compact form factor, and performance optimized for natural walking speed to help reduce nuisance lockups.

Unlike traditional Class 1 SRLs that manage fall forces through internal braking systems, the CTR uses an external Armored Energy Absorber (EA) that moves energy management outside the device housing. This innovative approach reduces internal mechanical complexity, helping create a lighter, more compact SRL optimized for climbing and overhead mobility.

The Armored EA's durable hard-pack shell helps protect critical components from impact, abrasion, moisture, and everyday jobsite wear. It also delivers smooth, predictable fall-arrest performance without increasing required fall clearance.

"The CTR Class 1 was engineered specifically for overhead anchorage environments where mobility, efficiency, and dependable performance matter most," said Zack Winters, Director of Product and Applied Engineering at FallTech.

Available in 20-, 30-, and 60-foot lengths, the CTR Class 1 uses a 3/16-inch galvanized steel cable and features an integrated carabiner connection designed for fast, reliable attachment in the field.

Ideal applications for the CTR Class 1 SRL include:

Fixed ladder climbing and vertical access systems





Oil and gas shutdowns and turnarounds





General industry maintenance





Facilities and plant operations

The CTR Class 1 SRL Series supports workers up to 310 pounds and complies with applicable ANSI standards and OSHA requirements.

More information about the CTR Class 1 SRL Series.

About FallTech®

For more than 30 years, FallTech has helped protect workers in demanding environments through the design and manufacture of fall protection equipment. The company focuses on engineering, quality, and reliability, delivering solutions that meet rigorous safety standards and perform where the risk is highest. FallTech is driven by a clear mission: protect lives and support the people who work at height every day.

SOURCE FallTech