FallTech Unveils FT-One Ultra-Lite™ Full-Body Harness

New lightweight safety harness uses titanium hardware and advanced ventilation to improve worker comfort, mobility, and performance.

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FallTech has introduced the FT-One Ultra-Lite™, a next-generation full-body harness engineered to reduce weight while improving breathability, comfort, and mobility for workers at height.

The FT-One Ultra-Lite builds on the design philosophy behind FallTech's premium FT-One platform while pushing harness engineering further. The new model is approximately 30% lighter than the original FT-One, achieved through a comprehensive redesign of materials, hardware, and structural components without sacrificing the strength required for fall arrest systems.

At the center of the design is the introduction of titanium alloy D-rings, an industry first in fall protection harness construction. These aerospace-grade components are stronger than aluminum and lighter than traditional steel hardware, while also offering corrosion resistance suited for demanding work environments.

The harness also incorporates vented webbing and reengineered gel padding designed to increase airflow and reduce heat buildup during extended work periods. Raised padding structures and ventilation channels help dissipate heat and moisture, helping workers remain cooler and more comfortable throughout the day.

Additional design features include low-profile magnetic strap connectors that secure loose adjustment straps and streamlined trauma packs positioned closer to the waist to reduce bulk and snag hazards. Together, these features support greater freedom of movement while maintaining the durability expected from professional fall protection equipment.

"We challenged ourselves to rethink what a full-body harness could be," said Zack Winters, Director of Product and Applied Engineering at FallTech. "Our goal with the FT-One Ultra-Lite was to push harness design to its technological limit while staying fully compliant with safety standards. By reducing weight and improving airflow without compromising strength, we're helping workers stay comfortable, mobile, and focused on the job."

The FT-One Ultra-Lite is available in belted and non-belted configurations and sizes from XS through 2XL. More information about the FT-One Ultra-Lite is available at https://shorturl.at/juLaH.

About FallTech®

For more than 30 years, FallTech has helped protect workers in demanding environments through the design and manufacture of fall protection equipment. The company focuses on engineering, quality, and reliability, delivering solutions that meet rigorous safety standards and perform where the risk is highest. FallTech is driven by a clear mission: protect lives and support the people who work at height every day. Learn more at https://www.falltech.com.

SOURCE FallTech