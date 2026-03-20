FallTech® Introduces FT-R® SRL-R Series for Faster Confined Space Rescue

New lightweight self-retracting lifelines combine fall arrest and built-in retrieval capability.

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FallTech has introduced the FT-R® SRL-R and FT-R® Arc Flash SRL-R, a new generation of self-retracting lifelines designed to improve safety and response time during confined-space operations. The lightweight devices combine traditional fall arrest protection with integrated retrieval capability, allowing crews to transition from fall protection to rescue using a single system.

Confined spaces such as tanks, vaults, and tunnels present unique safety challenges where rapid rescue capability is essential. According to safety regulators, employers must be prepared to retrieve workers quickly during confined space emergencies, making rescue-ready equipment a critical component of fall protection planning.

The FT-R SRL-R series addresses this need by integrating both functions into a single device engineered for smooth operation during work and rapid retrieval when rescue is required.

Built on FallTech's premium FT-R platform, the devices deliver smooth lifeline payout and predictable movement while reducing nuisance lockups that can interrupt workflow. During normal use, the SRL-R functions like a standard self-retracting lifeline, automatically paying out and retracting the lifeline as the worker moves. If rescue becomes necessary, retrieval mode can be activated by pulling a plunger pin and engaging the integrated hand crank, allowing crews to raise or lower a worker with ease.

For environments where electrical hazards are present, the FT-R Arc Flash SRL-R adds arc-rated protection through a Technora® rope lifeline designed to withstand the extreme temperatures generated by arc flash events. The device is rated to ASTM F887 standards and engineered for demanding electrical and utility applications where both fall protection and arc resistance are critical.

Key features of the FT-R SRL-R series include:

Dual-mode fall arrest and emergency retrieval functionality

Lightweight construction for easier handling and setup

Smooth lifeline payout with reduced nuisance lockups

Compatibility with tripod and davit rescue systems

ANSI Class 1 rating for overhead anchorage

"We designed the FT-R SRL-R to simplify confined space rescue," said Zack Winters, Director of Product and Applied Engineering at FallTech. "By integrating retrieval capability directly into the lifeline device, crews can transition from fall protection to rescue within seconds. Our goal was to reduce equipment complexity while helping workers stay protected, mobile, and ready to respond when every second counts."

Both models feature lightweight construction to improve handling and installation in confined environments and are designed for mounting onto tripods or modular davit systems used for confined space entry. The systems are available as standalone SRL-R units or as part of complete rescue kits for confined space operations.

The FT-R SRL-R series supports workers up to 310 pounds and complies with applicable ANSI and OSHA fall-protection standards.

More information about the FT-R SRL-R and FT-R Arc Flash SRL-R is available at https://www.falltech.com/.

About FallTech®

For more than 30 years, FallTech has helped protect workers in demanding environments through the design and manufacture of fall protection equipment. The company focuses on engineering, quality, and reliability, delivering solutions that meet rigorous safety standards and perform where the risk is highest. FallTech is driven by a clear mission: protect lives and support the people who work at height every day. Learn more at https://www.falltech.com.

SOURCE FallTech