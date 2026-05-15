Falscara Introduces Ngozi Esther Edeme, Dashley Lopez, and Gillian Grace as Its First 'Faces of Falscara'

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Falscara, the leading innovator in false lash innovation, proudly announces the launch of its Faces of Falscara campaign, a curated collective of trusted beauty voices designed to educate, inspire, and showcase the versatility of Falscara DIY lash extensions.

Leading Faces of Falscara is celebrity makeup artist Ngozi Esther Edeme, alongside influential content creators Dashley Lopez, and Gillian Grace Kasko. Each partner brings a distinct perspective and loyal audience, united by a shared passion for accessible, salon-quality lash artistry.

Falscara Speed Speed

Faces of Falscara was created to celebrate individuality through authentic storytelling - highlighting how people with different styles, routines, and lifestyles make Falscara their own. By showcasing real experiences and personal approaches to lashes, the concept reinforces that customizable, salon-quality looks are not just for experts, but for anyone, anywhere.

"Falscara has always been about redefining what's possible with DIY Lashes," said Meagan Betke, Senior Marketing Manager of KISS Beauty Group. "With Faces of Falscara, we're partnering with tastemakers who not only love the product but can truly demonstrate its versatility, ease, and transformative results."

Through tutorials, tips, and real-life application, Faces of Falscara partners will showcase how to stack, map, and personalize lash looks using Falscara DIY lashes, bridging the gap between professional artistry and everyday beauty routines.

This initiative marks a strategic step forward in showcasing Falscara's innovation and expertise, inspiring beauty lovers to customize their lash look at home

For more information on Faces of Falscara and to follow along with partner content, visit falscara.com/faces-of-falcara and follow @falscara on social.

About Falscara:

Falscara is a leading DIY lash extension system designed to deliver accessible, salon-quality results at home. Launched in 2020, Falscara offers a customizable approach to lashes with trendy wisps, seamless underlash application, and innovative bonding serums infused with nourishing ingredients like Biotin and Vitamin C — empowering users to create personalized lash looks with confidence and ease.

Available at major retailers nationwide and online at www.falscara.com.

About Kiss Beauty Group

Kiss Beauty Group is the corporate identity and shared brand platform behind a portfolio of category-defining beauty brands, including Kiss, Impress, Falscara, Kiss colors & care, and Red. Through its affiliated companies, the platform drives leading innovation across nails, lashes, and accessible beauty – elevating how people experience and express beauty worldwide. Products from its portfolio of brands are sold in over 100 countries through retail partners such as Walmart, Target, Ulta, CVS, Walgreens, Amazon in the U.S., and leading international chains such as Boots, Superdrug in the U.K., and Mueller and Rossmann in Germany. "Kiss Beauty Group" is a branding reference and does not refer to a legal entity.

SOURCE Kiss Products Inc.