Kiss Partners with Sabrina Carpenter to Debut Exclusive "Pretty Girl Parlour" Speakeasy at 2026 Festival in the Desert

Step inside the festival's chicest hidden speakeasy escape for beauty, cocktails, and cooling off in style

INDIO, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiss Products Inc., a global leader in beauty and self-expression, has partnered with global pop sensation, Sabrina Carpenter to unveil an exclusive, immersive speakeasy experience at everyone's favorite festival in the desert.

Hidden inside the central market behind an 'elevator' door, The Pretty Girl Parlour offers festivalgoers a transportative escape from the desert heat, blending music, beauty, and culture into one unforgettable experience.

Kiss Products Inc.

Designed as a nod to Sabrina Carpenter's signature aesthetic and creative vision, the speakeasy invites guests to step into an intimate, vintage-inspired parlour featuring Kiss Lashes, curated décor, and photo-ready moments.

At the heart of the experience, visitors can enjoy:

A retro-inspired photo booth capturing shareable, festival-ready moments

Specialty drinks crafted to reflect the playful, elevated spirit of the space

Air-conditioned interiors, offering a refreshing hideaway from the desert sun

Beauty-forward touchpoints inspired by Kiss' commitment to creativity and self-expression

"Sabrina embodies creativity, confidence, and classic beauty, values that are core to the Kiss brand," said Megan Betke, Senior Marketing Manager at Kiss. "This partnership allowed us to create a one-of-a-kind, organic experience that celebrates self-expression in a setting as iconic as Sabrina herself. The festival became the backdrop for our speakeasy collaboration, where Kiss lent its beauty know-how and Sabrina drew on her poise and creative vision to bring our vintage beauty parlour setting to life."

As one of several hidden speakeasies across the festival grounds, The Pretty Girl Parlour quickly became a must-visit destination for those in-the-know, reinforcing the festival's reputation for immersive, discovery-driven experiences.

Coinciding with the activation, Kiss unveiled the Pretty Girl Parlour Edit, a curated false lash collection inspired by Sabrina Carpenter's signature aesthetic. The experience complements Sabrina Carpenter's highly anticipated return to the festival as a headliner, further cementing her influence across music, fashion, and culture.

Follow us on Instagram @kisslashes and shop the Pretty Girl Parlour Edit on kissusa.com. #KissLashes #PrettyGirlParlourxKISS #SabrinaCarpenter

About Kiss

Kiss is a global consumer beauty brand and the world's leading name in fashion nails and lashes, offering innovative, easy-to-use, salon-quality products designed to make self-expression accessible, and empowering for all. Kiss is a flagship brand of Kiss Beauty Group, a global, shared brand platform that amplifies category-defining beauty brands across nails, lashes, hair, and beauty accessories.

For more information, visit www.KISSusa.com.

SOURCE Kiss Products Inc.