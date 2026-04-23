Vincent Oquendo Joins Impress as Lash Brand Ambassador

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Kiss Products Inc.

Apr 23, 2026, 08:05 ET

Sought-after celebrity makeup artist partners with Impress Lashes to inspire novice and experienced lash users alike to unleash creative expression with customizable, pre-glued lashes.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Impress, the leading brand in innovative no-glue, press-on lashes, is thrilled to announce that celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo has joined Impress as brand ambassador. In this new role, Oquendo will leverage his artistry and professional experience to create engaging tutorials, offer expert styling tips, and inspire beauty enthusiasts to elevate their lash game with confidence and creativity.

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A renowned makeup artist to Hollywood's biggest stars, Vincent Oquendo is known for his trailblazing creative vision, fusing Old Hollywood glamour with modern flair. Oquendo said "Impress is all about empowering self-expression through beauty, and I'm thrilled to join the team as an ambassador. Lashes are the ultimate finishing touch, and I can't wait to share creative ways to inspire and help everyone feel confident in their own unique style."

"We're thrilled to welcome Vincent Oquendo to the Impress family," said Meagan Betke, Senior Marketing Manager of Impress Lashes. "Vincent's artistry, and expertise make him the perfect partner to showcase our lashes. His innovative approach to beauty aligns perfectly with our mission to empower everyone to express themselves effortlessly. We can't wait to see how he inspires our community to experiment and instantly elevate their lash looks."

Through this collaboration, Oquendo will bring a fresh perspective, demonstrating the versatility and ease of application to enhance any look, from everyday glam to red carpet-ready moments.

Follow us on Instagram @impresslashes #Impresslashes.

About Impress

Impress offers high-quality, no-glue DIY manicures, pedicures, and lashes designed for beauty that's always ready to go. Powered by exclusive Press-On & Go technology, each look applies effortlessly, allowing more time for life and less time getting ready. For more information, visit https://www.impressbeauty.com/collections/the-vincent-oquendo-edit.

SOURCE Kiss Products Inc.

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