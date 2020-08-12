False Claims Act Law Firm Bracker & Marcus LLC Welcomes Two Veteran Qui Tam Attorneys

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally-recognized False Claims Act law firm Bracker & Marcus LLC announced the additions of two prominent qui tam attorneys to its team of whistleblower lawyers: Anna Dover and Nathan Peak.

Bracker & Marcus LLC is based in Atlanta, but its national qui tam practice represents whistleblowers in federal courts throughout the country. Dover and Peak will lead the firm's New York and Washington, D.C. satellite offices, respectively.

"Adding Nathan and Anna does more than just enlarge our geographic reach," said partner Julie Bracker. "It also doubles our fraud-fighting firepower. These talented and experienced attorneys are long-time trusted colleagues as well as friends."

Anna Dover joins Bracker & Marcus LLC after a distinguished career representing whistleblowers at the Manhattan firm now known as Milberg Phillips Grossman LLP, where she co-chaired the False Claims Act department.

"I am thrilled to continue representing courageous whistleblowers who refuse to stay silent about the fraud they witnessed, and I am excited to continue my career with the excellent team at Bracker & Marcus LLC."

Nathan Peak spent more than a decade successfully representing whistleblowers in False Claims Act matters with the Washington, D.C. firm Ashcraft & Gerel, where he led the firm's False Claims Act practice.

"Whistleblowers take enormous personal risks to expose fraud," said Peak. "It is gratifying to dedicate my career to representing them. I look forward to this opportunity with Bracker & Marcus LLC to continue advocating on behalf of whistleblowers."

"False Claims Act litigation is a particularly complex and specialized field," said partner Jason Marcus. "We were fortunate to be able to add two such experienced and passionate whistleblower attorneys."

Bracker & Marcus LLC exclusively represents whistleblowers in qui tam actions, including under the False Claims Act and the IRS and SEC whistleblower statutes. Its attorneys have a combined 46 years of experience representing whistleblowers nationwide. Since 2015, they have recovered more than $250 million for the American taxpayers.

Individuals who report fraud under the qui tam statutes may be entitled to a substantial award. For more information about filing a False Claims Act case, visit www.FCAcounsel.com or call (770) 988-5035.

SOURCE Bracker & Marcus LLC

