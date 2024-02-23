False Claims Act Whistleblowers Recovered Over $2.3 Billion in FY 2023, Notes Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto

News provided by

Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto LLP

23 Feb, 2024, 13:22 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 2023 Fiscal Year, the Department of Justice (DOJ) recovered over $2.3 billion in qui tam whistleblower cases, according to agency's False Claims Act (FCA) statistics released today. The DOJ recovered a total of $2.68 billion from FCA settlements and judgments over the course of the year: meaning that whistleblower cases were responsible for more than 85% of the DOJ's total FCA recoveries.

"The statistics once again show that whistleblowing works," says leading whistleblower attorney Stephen M. Kohn of Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto. "Whistleblowers are the government's number one source of fraud detection."

"Year after year, whistleblowers recover billions of dollars for taxpayers," continued Kohn. "These whistleblowers come forward at grave risk to themselves and their livelihoods. It is high time that the DOJ fully supports whistleblowers."

Under the False Claims Act, whistleblowers with knowledge of government contracting fraud may file qui tam lawsuits on behalf of the U.S. government. The DOJ then has the option to intervene and take over the lawsuit. If the DOJ declines to intervene, a whistleblower may continue to pursue the lawsuit.

Since the FCA's qui tam provisions were modernized in 1986, whistleblowers have recovered over $52.7 billion.

In recent years, advocates have critiqued the DOJ for either failing to intervene in or dismissing strong whistleblower cases. Furthermore, for years the DOJ has failed to implement the confidential reporting requirements mandated under the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020.

Mr. Kohn is available for further comment on the appointment.

Contact: Geoff Schweller
[email protected]

SOURCE Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto LLP

Also from this source

Supreme Court Upholds Corporate Whistleblower Protections in Landmark Ruling

Supreme Court Upholds Corporate Whistleblower Protections in Landmark Ruling

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a unanimous ruling holding that whistleblowers do not need to prove that their employer acted with "retaliatory...
Vast Majority of Corporate Whistleblower Retaliation Cases Stem from Internal Disclosures, New Research Shows

Vast Majority of Corporate Whistleblower Retaliation Cases Stem from Internal Disclosures, New Research Shows

An overwhelming majority of corporate whistleblower retaliation cases stem from an employee making an internal disclosure, as opposed to reporting to ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Legal Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.