False Eyelashes Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% from 2022 to 2027, APAC is estimated to account for 35% of the global market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The false eyelashes market size is expected to grow by USD 390.36 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.25%, as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is estimated to account for 35% of the market's overall growth. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is North America. The market for false eyelashes in the region is driven by a number of factors, including the rising number of working women, higher income and purchasing power, and the growing awareness about personal grooming and makeup. The introduction of customizable false eyelashes by companies such as Velour, an increase in celebrity endorsement, and social media influence also aid the growth of the false eyelashes market. Hence, all such factors will boost the regional market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various geographical regions - Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global False Eyelashes Market 2023-2027

False Eyelashes Market: Rising Awareness about Eye Makeup to Drive Growth

The growing working women population is a factor that is expected to fuel the market growth for the false eyelashes market during the forecast period.

Young and wealthy women are the primary target market for eye makeup products.

To cater to the shifting consumer preferences and fashion trends, vendors in the market release new products. This results in market expansion as a result of ongoing product innovation and rising beauty consciousness.

Additionally, the growing working women population resulted in an increasing number of households with two incomes, which, in turn, will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

False Eyelashes Market: Multichannel Marketing

An emerging trend in the false eyelashes market that is expected to impact market growth is multichannel marketing.

Shoppers using multiple channels, both online or offline usually combine their purchases. Since consumers now shop at their convenience and have lower brand loyalty, manufacturers tend to take efforts to make sure that their products are easily accessible to consumers.

If a brand's product is unavailable on the shelf, consumers tend to buy other brand products. Hence, brands have to ensure that their product is accessible to customers at any given marketplace or time.

Hence, multichannel marketing is a major trend for the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends analysis along with various market challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key False Eyelashes Market Players:

The false eyelashes market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Acelashes, Babil Lashes Factory Co., Bella Lash Extensions, Blink Lash Store, Esqido Ltd., Gianni Lashes, Gold Lashes Group, HB USA Holdings Inc., House of Lashes, Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd., JTFIL False Eyelash Co. Ltd., KISS Products Inc., Lash Affair, Lemer Lashes, Lilly Lashes LLC, NovaLash, Parfums de Coeur Ltd., PT. Bio Takara, Qingdao Elour Beauty, and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. are some of the major market players. The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

False Eyelashes Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the false eyelashes market by distribution channel (offline and online), type (synthetic and natural), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Offline channels enable users to choose from a wide range of brands through specialty stores; hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, warehouse clubs; and others (drugstores, salons and spas, department stores, and medical care centers). The eye makeup market has also been gaining visibility and reach owing to the growing presence of organized retail stores, which stock a variety of products from numerous brands. Additionally, customers seeking a large selection of goods in particular product categories frequently visit specialty retailers such as Sephora, which is a major retailer of beauty and personal care products. Hence, it is anticipated that during the forecast period, the offline segment will propel the growth of the global market.

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Related Reports:

The eye makeup market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.93% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 5.83 billion. This eye makeup market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (eyes liners, eye shadows, false lashes, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing working women population is notably driving the market growth.

The makeup base market share is expected to increase by USD 7.86 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73%. The report extensively covers makeup base market segmentation by product (foundation, powder, concealer, and primer), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand among millennial consumers is one of the key drivers supporting the makeup base market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports for exponential growth and enhanced business outcomes.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

False Eyelashes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 390.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.65 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acelashes, Babil Lashes Factory Co., Bella Lash Extensions, Blink Lash Store, Esqido Ltd., Gianni Lashes, Gold Lashes Group, HB USA Holdings Inc., House of Lashes, Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd., JTFIL False Eyelash Co. Ltd., KISS Products Inc., Lash Affair, Lemer Lashes, Lilly Lashes LLC, NovaLash, Parfums de Coeur Ltd., PT. Bio Takara, Qingdao Elour Beauty, and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global false eyelashes market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global false eyelashes market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Synthetic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Synthetic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Natural - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Natural - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Natural - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Natural - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Natural - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Acelashes

Exhibit 111: Acelashes - Overview



Exhibit 112: Acelashes - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Acelashes - Key offerings

12.4 Babil Lashes Factory Co.

Exhibit 114: Babil Lashes Factory Co. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Babil Lashes Factory Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Babil Lashes Factory Co. - Key offerings

12.5 Blink Lash Store

Exhibit 117: Blink Lash Store - Overview



Exhibit 118: Blink Lash Store - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Blink Lash Store - Key offerings

12.6 Gold Lashes Group

Exhibit 120: Gold Lashes Group - Overview



Exhibit 121: Gold Lashes Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Gold Lashes Group - Key offerings

12.7 House of Lashes

Exhibit 123: House of Lashes - Overview



Exhibit 124: House of Lashes - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: House of Lashes - Key offerings

12.8 Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 JTFIL False Eyelash Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 129: JTFIL False Eyelash Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: JTFIL False Eyelash Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: JTFIL False Eyelash Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Lash Affair

Exhibit 132: Lash Affair - Overview



Exhibit 133: Lash Affair - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Lash Affair - Key offerings

12.11 Lemer Lashes

Exhibit 135: Lemer Lashes - Overview



Exhibit 136: Lemer Lashes - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Lemer Lashes - Key offerings

12.12 Lilly Lashes LLC

Exhibit 138: Lilly Lashes LLC - Overview



Exhibit 139: Lilly Lashes LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Lilly Lashes LLC - Key offerings

12.13 NovaLash

Exhibit 141: NovaLash - Overview



Exhibit 142: NovaLash - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: NovaLash - Key offerings

12.14 Parfums de Coeur Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Parfums de Coeur Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Parfums de Coeur Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Parfums de Coeur Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 PT. Bio Takara

Exhibit 147: PT . Bio Takara - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 148: PT . Bio Takara - Product / Service

. - Product / Service

Exhibit 149: PT . Bio Takara - Key offerings

12.16 Qingdao Elour Beauty

Exhibit 150: Qingdao Elour Beauty - Overview



Exhibit 151: Qingdao Elour Beauty - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Qingdao Elour Beauty - Key offerings

12.17 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Exhibit 153: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 156: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 157: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 158: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 159: Research methodology



Exhibit 160: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 161: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 162: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio